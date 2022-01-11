When the Waterloo boys basketball team traveled to Fall River High School on Monday, Jan. 10 in a battle of the Pirates, it was without its leading scorer. Through 10 games this season, senior guard Eugene Wolff is the only Pirate averaging double digit points with his average of 15.9.
In this road non-conference battle, Waterloo would have to find new scoring options to keep pace with Fall River. The future looks bright for Waterloo basketball as two players with eligibility remaining scored in the double digits.
Sophomore Benny Marshall took the greatest advantage of the scoring vacuum left behind by Wolff. The 6’3” guard hit seven field goals and buried five of his six free throw attempts to score a team-high 19 points. Junior Cooper Setz was exceptional as well. He managed 12 points, helped greatly by nailing two 3-pointers.
“We fought hard and needed some guys to step up,” Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe said. “Some played some big minutes and did some things well. Hopefully this gives them some confidence to build off of their efforts tonight.”
Alas, the scoring push from Marshall and Setz wasn’t enough to keep pace with Fall River. They were led by junior Colin Veith, who scored a game-high 20 points. He pushed his Pirates to a 64-51 victory. With the win, Fall River improves to 6-6 while Waterloo falls to 1-10.
Next up for Waterloo, it will host Johnson Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 11 before returning to Capitol — South conference play with a trip to Cambridge on Thursday, Jan. 13.