BOWLING

Week of 1-18-21

Monday Night

High Team Series: Stubby’s 1759.

High Team Game: F&M State Bank 635.

Individuals: Keith Pocock 542 (203), Sam Hensler 535, Sara Kaukl 519, David Edwards 515 (204).

Tuesday Maunesha

High Team Series: Stubby’s 1782.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 658.

Wednesday Morning

High Team Series: Clubs 1835.

High Team Game-Clubs 647.

Individuals: Mike Ploc 548 (220), Jonathan Schoemann 546.

Wednesday Businessmen

High Team Series: Stubby’s 2471.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 882.

Individuals: Chris Hensler 673 (257-220), Austin Powers 618 (247-212), Richard Raisbeck 597 (218-211), Andy Kuhl 595 (224-215), Bryan Colden 587 (204), Hannah Yelk 553 (209), Tony Reinhold 548 (224), Kevin Kail 546, Lane Gander 544 (211), Eric Haley 539 (200), Davin Gander 529 (216), Tom Miller 526 (211), Brandon Schmidt 520, Tim Yelk 519, David Edwards 510, Matt Robertson 508, Sean Musel 502.

Thursday Twilite

High Team Series: Thirsty Beaver 1508.

High Team Game: Team 5 523.

Individuals: Trenton Merritt 613(233-236), Michelle Holzhueter 568(204), Patty Wianecki 547(201), Sam Hensler 517(212).

