CAMBRIDGE — The Waterloo boys basketball team closed out the regular season on the short end of an 80-60 Capitol South Conference defeat at Cambridge Feb. 11.
Eugene Wolff scored 16 points to lead the Pirates (3-19 overall), who finished 1-9 in Capitol South play.
Junior Ian Ritter also reached double figures with 10, while freshman Benny Marshall scored eight for Waterloo.
Jack Nikolay scored 22 points to lead the Blue Jays (8-11, 3-7 Cap. South), who made 21-of-28 free throws.
WIAA Playoffs
Waterloo received a No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 Horicon in a WIAA Division 4 regional game on Tuesday. Gametime is 7 p.m.
The regional semifinals are Feb. 19 while the regional finals are Feb. 20.
WIAA sectionals will be held Feb. 25 and 2027, with the 2021 WIAA Division 4 State Boys Basketball Tournament taking place March 5-6 at either the La Crosse Center or Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
CAMBRIDGE 80, WATERLOO 60
Waterloo 21 39 — 60
Cambridge 40 40 — 80
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 2 0-2 4; Huebner 1 2-4 5; Tschanz 2 1-2 6; Wolff 5 5-8 16; Christianson 2 2-2 6; Hensler 1 0-0 3; Ritter 4 2-3 10; Wollin 1 0-0 2; Marshall 1 6-6 8. Totals 19 18-27 60.
Cambridge — Nikolay 7 6-7 22; Heth 4 4-4 12; Harrison 0 2-2 2; Horton 1 0-0 2; E. Stein 1 0-0 2; Buckman 4 3-4 12; Kurt 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 5 4-4 16; Tesdal 0 2-2 2; Kozler 3 0-3 6; El. Stein 1 0-2 2. Totals 27 21-28 80.
3-point goals: W 4 (Huebner 1, Tschanz 1, Wolff 1, Hensler 1); C 5 (Nikolay 2, Buckman 1, Schroder 2). Total fouls: W 18; C 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.