Over the course of three days in November, the Marshall School District will meet with residents in the district to find out what community members want to see in a high school graduate entering the workforce or pursuing secondary education.
The district will host what its calling the November Community Conversation, which be in three separate sessions with one on Tuesday, Nov. 10; the second on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and the third being on Nov. 13. Each part will be in the commons at Marshall High School, 623 Madison Street.
“I firmly believe if you don’t want to know, you shouldn’t ask. We are putting this out there because we want to ask and hear from the community. And, we need to make this happen. It’s a responsibility, and it’s a good responsibility,” Marshall School Board President Debbie Frigo said.
The district is working with Drew Howick, who set up a similar conversation event in the DeForest School District and has been doing work like this for about 20 years.
“DeForest is a prime example of using him to engage the community to grow in the way the community wants it grown,” Grady said. He got people who are engaged in the community. It’s important we engage all members in the district, not just new parents.”
The first session is Nov. 10 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. That will consist of a historical presentation of Marshall, including what the village was like years ago and the district’s partnership with the Marshall Historical Society. Some seniors will give a commencement.
The second session is Nov. 11, also from 5:30 to 9 p.m. That will be a presentation focusing on what Marshall is like currently.
“So, it’s ‘What are the offerings?,’ ‘What is the student data?’ and ‘What does the district currently look like?” Grady said.
The final session is Nov. 13 from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. This is when there will be a chance for community members to sit down and talk with district officials, including board members. The goal is to have one board member per table.
Superintendent Dan Grady told the school board in an October committee of the whole meeting that he and his staff developed a flyer that ended up being mailed at least 400 hundred residents in the district. He also worked Frigo to figure out ambassador roles for them during the conversation.
The plans for the event started in 2019 after Grady suggested having it. The board backed it with a motion to approve it, but then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, pushing back many events of significant size, including the conversation.
Prior to the pandemic, the district put together a design team that included people from the village, area townships and businesses.
“People put their heads together on ‘How can we create a community conversation where people wanted to attend?’ It’s a free event. It’s a huge commitment; we understand that,” Grady told the Medina Town Board Oct. 20 while promoting the event. “The why behind is to help us best understand what our community is saying. What do they expect from college-, career- and life-ready people?”
Grady and school board members discussed this potentially being a heavy time commitment by residents to participate and that possibly increasing the need to go out in the community to promote the event prior to Nov. 10.
Grady attended the Oct. 20 Medina Town Board meeting to talk about the event during the board’s public comment agenda item.
“It is an event that we’ll love to have you there. We’ll mix you up into settings with people from all different walks from the district,” Grady told the town board.
Grady pointed out this was done multiple times by the DeForest School District.
“Marshall may do it more than once. We may come back in one year, two years or five years and say this is how the district has grown,” Grady said.
Grady said it was important to have community members focus on what they believe the community should be and what the makeup of young adults should be.
“Your participation in all three sessions is key to the success of the conversation and establishing a foundation and providing direction for Marshall public schools,” Grady wrote in an Oct. 21 press release.
People may RSVP to the event by going to the district website at marshallschools.org or by contacting Grady at 608-655-3466, extension 1001. There will be translation services, childcare, food and refreshments available.