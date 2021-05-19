Jenna Swanlund homered and Kaitlin Jesberger had two hits for Marshall’s softball team in a 6-5 win over visiting Deerfield on Tuesday.
The host Cardinals (3-7) erased a 3-0 deficit with a five-run rally in the fifth. The Cardinals held off a seventh-inning rally to beat the Demons (11-5). Allie Ratieke pitched a complete game for Marshall, striking out seven.
Morgan Mack took the loss for Deerfield, allowing four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks over 4 1/3 innings. Mack also had two of Deerfield’s five hits.
MARSHALL 6, DEERFIELD 5
Deerfield*300*010*1*—*5*5*1
Marshall*000*051*x*—*6*8*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Mack (4.1-6-4-4-3-3), Ament (L; 1.2-2-2-1-0-0); M: Rateike (W; 7.0-5-5-4-7-1).
Leading hitters — D: Mack 2x3 (2B), Eickhoff (2B); M: Swanlund (HR), Jesberger 2x4 (2B), Dahl (2B), Weisensel (2B), Luzenski (2B).