Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
Waterloo School District

Waterloo Elementary School to have January pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic

  • 1 min to read

The Community Room at the Waterloo School District will have a second pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic next month.

O’Connell Pharmacy of Sun Prairie will have the clinic Monday, Jan. 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. for children ages 5 to 11. It had a clinic this past Monday, Dec. 13.

Representatives from the pharmacy will administer the Pfizer pediatric immunizations.

Families with multiple children should schedule individual appointments for each child. Appointments may be scheduled at https://calendly.com/ocpvaccine/waterloo-pediatric-covid-19-vaccinations-ages-5-11?month=2021-12. Walk-in appointments are available, but an informed consent form for the COVID-19 vaccination must be filled out and be with the student. Adults, but not necessarily parents, should accompany children who receive the vaccination.

There are five-minute time slots listed, and each slot has up to two spots for sign-ups.

Per state law, children younger than six must have a prescription form from their doctor to receive a vaccination. That prescription should be sent to O’Connell Pharmacy prior to the clinic.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Shelby or Holly at O’Connell Pharmacy at 608-837-5949. Only COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the clinic.

Recommended for you