hot Waterloo School District Waterloo Elementary School to have January pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic rspoehr rspoehr Author email Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Community Room at the Waterloo School District will have a second pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic next month.O’Connell Pharmacy of Sun Prairie will have the clinic Monday, Jan. 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. for children ages 5 to 11. It had a clinic this past Monday, Dec. 13.Representatives from the pharmacy will administer the Pfizer pediatric immunizations.Families with multiple children should schedule individual appointments for each child. Appointments may be scheduled at https://calendly.com/ocpvaccine/waterloo-pediatric-covid-19-vaccinations-ages-5-11?month=2021-12. Walk-in appointments are available, but an informed consent form for the COVID-19 vaccination must be filled out and be with the student. Adults, but not necessarily parents, should accompany children who receive the vaccination.There are five-minute time slots listed, and each slot has up to two spots for sign-ups.Per state law, children younger than six must have a prescription form from their doctor to receive a vaccination. That prescription should be sent to O’Connell Pharmacy prior to the clinic.Questions or concerns may be directed to Shelby or Holly at O’Connell Pharmacy at 608-837-5949. Only COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the clinic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rspoehr Author email Follow rspoehr Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you