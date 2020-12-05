Waterloo bounced back from a loss earlier in the week with a convincing 65-23 win over Johnson Creek Dec. 4 at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
Sophia Schneider, Skyler Powers and Julia Asik combined for 24 points to help the Pirates (2-1) take a commanding 40-16 halftime advantage over the visiting Bluejays (0-2). Schneider scored 10 of her 12, Powers notched eight of her nine including a pair of 3-pointers, and Asik scored six of her eight.
Junior forward Alyssa Baumann led Waterloo with a career-high 13 points.
Johnson Creek’s Lexi Swanson led all scorers with a game-high 18 points.
UP NEXT
Waterloo plays two home games this week, hosting Dodgeland in a 7:15 p.m. non-conference game Thursday, before beginning Capitol South Conference play Friday against defending champion Marshall Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Both games will be at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
WATERLOO 65
JOHNSON CREEK 23
Waterloo 40 25 — 65
Johnson Creek 16 7 — 23
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 5 2-2 12, Webster 2 0-1 4, Zimbric 0 1-2 1, Powers 3 1-2 9, Jaehnke 1 1-2 3, Asik 4 0-0 8, Blundell 1 0-0 2, Huebner 3 1-3 7, Wolff 3 0-0 6, Baumann 6 1-3 13. Totals — 28 7-15 65.
Johnson Creek — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2, Budig 0 1-4 1, Swanson 5 6-8 18, Rue 1 0-0 2, Walk 0 0-4 0. Totals — 7 7-16 23.
3-point goals — W 2 (Powers 2); JC 2 (Swanson 2). Total fouls — W 16; JC 14.
