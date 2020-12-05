WATERLOO PIRATES

Waterloo bounced back from a loss earlier in the week with a convincing 65-23 win over Johnson Creek Dec. 4 at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

Sophia Schneider, Skyler Powers and Julia Asik combined for 24 points to help the Pirates (2-1) take a commanding 40-16 halftime advantage over the visiting Bluejays (0-2). Schneider scored 10 of her 12, Powers notched eight of her nine including a pair of 3-pointers, and Asik scored six of her eight.

Junior forward Alyssa Baumann led Waterloo with a career-high 13 points.

Johnson Creek’s Lexi Swanson led all scorers with a game-high 18 points.

UP NEXT

Waterloo plays two home games this week, hosting Dodgeland in a 7:15 p.m. non-conference game Thursday, before beginning Capitol South Conference play Friday against defending champion Marshall Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Both games will be at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

WATERLOO 65

JOHNSON CREEK 23

Waterloo 40 25 — 65

Johnson Creek 16 7 — 23

Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 5 2-2 12, Webster 2 0-1 4, Zimbric 0 1-2 1, Powers 3 1-2 9, Jaehnke 1 1-2 3, Asik 4 0-0 8, Blundell 1 0-0 2, Huebner 3 1-3 7, Wolff 3 0-0 6, Baumann 6 1-3 13. Totals — 28 7-15 65.

Johnson Creek — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2, Budig 0 1-4 1, Swanson 5 6-8 18, Rue 1 0-0 2, Walk 0 0-4 0. Totals — 7 7-16 23.

3-point goals — W 2 (Powers 2); JC 2 (Swanson 2). Total fouls — W 16; JC 14.

