HUSTISFORD — Junior guard Craig Ward scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute of regulation to lift Marshall to a 53-52 win over Hustisford in non-conference boys basketball action on Feb. 11.
Marshall (15-7 overall) led 28-20 at halftime, but Hustisford rallied to take a 52-51 lead late in regulation. The Cardinals forced a pair of turnovers in the final minute, and converted the first one into the winning basket when Ward scored on a backdoor cut on an overplay and finished with a shot over the help defenders.
“That was a nice shot,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “The two turnovers at the end killed us, but we had our chances.”
Junior guard Cole Denniston led Marshall with 20 points, including three 3s in each half. Ward added 17 and junior forward Reid Truschinski chipped 13 for the Cardinals.
“Denniston averages maybe 7 or 8 points a game, but he hit a couple NBA 3s in the second half,” Hopfinger added.
Dylan Kuehl scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. He also added 13 rebounds to finish with a double-double to lead the Falcons (11-3).
Title Shared
Meanwhile, New Glarus edged Wisconsin Heights 50-47 meaning Marshall shared the Capitol South Conference title with the Glarner Knights. Both team finished 8-2.
The conference title is the first for Marshall since the 2015-16 season.
WIAA Playoffs
Marshall received a No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Clinton in a WIAA Division 3 regional game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Cambridge High School. The regional semifinals are Feb. 19 while the regional finals are Feb. 20.
WIAA sectionals will be held Feb. 25 and 2027, with the 2021 WIAA Division 3 State Boys Basketball Tournament taking place March 5-6 at either the La Crosse Center or Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
MARSHALL 53, HUSTISFORD 52
Marshall 28 25 — 53
Hustisford 20 32 — 32
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 1 0-0 2, Ward 4 7-9 17, Denniston 7 0-1 20, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Truschinski 6 1-3 13. Totals — 18 9-15 53
Hustisford — Br. Thimm 2 1-2 5, G. Thimm 6 4-4 17, Kuehl 11 0-1 23, Eggleston 2 0-0 4, Bl. Peplinski 1 1-2 3. Totals — 22 6-9 52
3-point goals — M 8 (Denniston 6, Ward 2), H 2 (G. Thimm 1, Kuehl 1).
Total fouls — M 13; H 15
