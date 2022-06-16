The Waterloo softball team had a stellar 2022 season. The Pirates put together a 15-2 regular season, including an 8-0 mark in Captiol - South play to claim a conference championship. Their run through the WIAA state tournament was cut short as they lost 11-9 in the regional championship to eventual Division 4 runner-up Horicon.
Despite this upsetting loss, the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) took notice of Waterloo's best and brightest. Three athletes were named to the small school all-state team as well as the small school District 4 all-district team.
Michaela Riege, senior, second base
1st team all-state, 1st team all-district
Riege, recently announced as the Capitol - South conference's Player of the Year, was Waterloo's lone 1st team all-state selection. She certainly earned this recognition as the unquestioned leader of the Pirates this season.
She led the team in hits (38), singles (27), and RBIs (31). She also had seven doubles and came around to score 33 times. She produced a season batting average of .603, an on-base percentage of .662, and a slugging percentage of .904.
Riege's impact didn't end there as she was an absolute wall at second base in the field. She committed just one error all season for a fielding percentage of .984. She had 25 putouts and 35 assists.
Her softball career doesn't end here, either. Next season, she will play both softball and volleyball at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa.
Ava Jaehnke, junior, shortstop
2nd team all-state, 1st team all-district
Jaehnke's stellar 2022 season has been properly recognized. She was solid as a rock both at the plate and in the field for the Pirates this season, helping them reach the heights they did this season.
She led the Pirates in runs scored with 38. As Waterloo's leadoff batter, she filled her role at the plate perfectly. She put up 34 hits for a .567 batting average, .635 on-base percentage, and a team-high 1.066 slugging percentage. Additionally, she put up 28 RBIs thanks to seven doubles, four triples, and a team-high five homeruns.
In the field, she was as reliable as they come at the shortstop position. She made just one error on the year for a fielding percentage of .980. She had 19 put outs and 30 assists.
Jaehnke's importance to the team was emphasized with her role as the team's sole junior captain. She'll be looked to for leadership next year as Waterloo will attempt to match this season's success.
Katrina Freund, sophomore, first base
Honorable Mention all-state, 1st team all-district
Freund filled an important role in Waterloo's batting lineup this year, typically operating from the three spot and looked to for some power swings. She typically delivered.
She led the Pirates in RBIs this season with 35 as leadoff batter Jaehnke and two-spot batter Riege had a tendency to put themselves in scoring position. Freund had 36 hits, including a team-high 10 doubles. She also mashed three homeruns. Her production at the plate left her with a team-high in batting average with a .621. She was also 2nd in both on-base percentage and slugging percentage with a .662 and a .948, respectively.
When Freund wasn't mashing softballs at the plate, she took care of first base for Waterloo in the field. She didn't commit an error all season for a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000. She recorded a team-high 97 putouts, as well.