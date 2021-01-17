Week of 1-11-21
Monday Night
High Team Series: F&M State Bank 1746.
High Team Game: Karens’s Just 1 more 671.
Individuals: Keith Pocock 581 (227), Chris Hensler 545 (223), Laurie Frey 532 (207).
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Hotmar Const 2060.
High Team Game-Hotmar Const 726.
Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 520, Van Tenberg 515.
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Diamonds 1739.
High Team Game: Hearts 619.
Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 555, Bob Hauptli 503.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode Elect 2113.
High Team Game: Rhode Elect 769.
Individuals: Keith Pocock 596 (218-223), Chris Hensler 557 (200), Brandon Schmidt 551 (225), Tim Yelk 544, Jon Maves 544, Joe Jazdzewski 540 (214), Andy Kuhl 543, Jonathan Schoemann 518, Beau Crawley 517, Richard Weihert 511 (228), Sean Musel 502.
Thursday Twilite-
High Team Series: Stubby’s 1472 1604.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 533.
Individuals: Ben Monday 560 (213), Chris Hensler 551, Karen Thompson 527 (200), Sam Hensler 525 (225).
