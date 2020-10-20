Playing for the second time in four days, Waterloo and Lakeside Lutheran once again needed a decisive fifth set.
This time around the host Pirates came away with a 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 15-13 non-conference victory in the regular-season finale after the Warriors won in five sets on Friday.
Junior libero Michaela Riege had eight service aces and 21 digs to lead Waterloo (18-4), ranked second in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 midseason poll.
Senior outside hitter/setter Brooke Mosher, a University of Illinois recruit, had match-high 27 kills, while sophomore outside hitter/setter Sophia Schneider led the Pirates with 17 assists and senior middle hitter Skyler Powers had four blocks.
Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers had six aces, 18 kills and 22 digs, leading the team in all three categories for the Warriors (7-4), ranked sixth in Division 2.
Junior middle hitter Ella DeNoyer had 12 kills. Senior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik served three aces and had 21 digs.
Senior middle hitter Sydney Langille had four blocks while sophomore right side Jenna Shadoski and junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz each posted 3.5 blocks.
Senior setter Kaylee Raymond registered 43 assists and sophomore defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson also served three aces.
"In order to win the games against great teams like this, we just have to be able to put it together a little more often," Krauklis said. "It was a great last game to show us where our weaknesses are, as we use these next two days to prep for the postseason."
The Pirates finish the regular season 21-4 and have a No. 1 seed in their WIAA Division 3 playoff bracket and will host fourth-seeded Williams Bay on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
The Warriors are a No. 1 seed in Division 2 and will host fourth-seeded Brookfield Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
PEWAUKEE TRIANGULAR
Waterloo went 1-1 at the Pewaukee Triangular on Oct. 17.
The Pirates defeated Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20, but lost to Pewaukee, 23-25, 27-29.
"We were very thankful to have the opportunity to play some top teams in D1 before heading into the playoffs later next week," Waterloo head coach Christy Mosher said. "Overall I was very pleased with how we competed and if there is ever a thing as a good loss, our battle against Pewaukee was just that as they have a stacked roster and a bit more size than us in the middle and we went toe to toe with them until the end. DSHA gave the No. 1 ranked team in the state their only loss so I was quite happy with the sweep.”
Mosher led the Pirates with 13 kills, eight digs and eight assists.
"Brooke Mosher set the tone early against DSHA with eight of her 13 kills in the first set. Joslyn Wolff had several kills in a row down the stretch in the second set to help seal the win. Sophia Schneider led us in assists that match and did a nice job of distributing the ball.”
Wolff added six kills, six digs and seven assists.
"We were able to match Pewaukee blow for blow offensively and there were several exciting rallies that were extended on both sides with some great hustle plays. Rylee Duessler had a couple service runs in the second set to keep us alive and Angelina Westberg was solid defensively. I thought our middles Quinnly Hush and Skyler Powers did a lot of the things that don't show up on the stat sheet like getting touches on their swings and closing the block to force them to alter their shot,” said Mosher.
Against Pewaukee, Mosher and Wolff again had 13 and six kills, respectively, Riege led the team with eight digs and Schneider had a team-high nine assists. Mosher had four blocks.
LAKESIDE 3
WATERLOO 2
Lakeside rallied from three points down late in the final set to defeat visiting Waterloo 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 15-13 in a non-conference match at LLHS on Oct. 16.
WIAA
Waterloo was awarded a No. 1 seed and will host fourth-seeded Williams Bay in a WIAA Division 3 regional tonight at 7 p.m.
The winner advances to Saturday’s regional final.
