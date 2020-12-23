A box of 100 COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Johnson Creek Thursday, Dec. 17 by a Wisconsin State Trooper. Three Oaks Health in Johnson Creek was one of only 22 sites in the state that received doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last week.
"The surprising thing was how many people refused to get it," said Dr. James Milford, Three Oaks Health. "These are health care workers who declined to get it."
The clinic received 100 doses and collaborated with Rainbow Hospice to vaccinate their staff.
"We had about 100 people lined up but 30% refused to get it."
The rest of their doses went to the Watertown Fire Department, Watertown Family Practice, Meade Medical Clinic, several dental offices and public health workers.
"I'm filled with gratitude that today members of my team and I were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It is a critical component of protecting us, so we can continue to serve our community," said Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld. "I hope the community is reassured about the safety of this vaccine and understands the power it holds."
The clinic had about 19 extra doses in their vaccine vials giving them the ability to protect more healthcare workers than they initially thought.
"We were able to spread it out, but the logistics were difficult because once you thaw the vaccine you have five days to give it. Your clock is ticking," Milford said.
Once the vial is drawn the vaccine has to be given in four hours.
"At the end of the day, you could have three extra doses you have to scramble to find healthcare workers to give it to."
All the employees at Milford's clinic were vaccinated last week.
"There was nobody who refused it here," he said. "Of all the physicians we offered it to, they all took it."
Milford says the concerns about the vaccine are valid.
"The mortality rate for COVID is 1% the mortality for the vaccine is not 1%. Even if this vaccine kills one out of 1,000 people, statistically, you should be taking it."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 vaccine helps the body develop immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19, without getting sick. Pfizer's mRNA vaccine contains material from the virus that causes COVID-19 that gives cells instructions on how to make a harmless protein that is unique to the virus. After the cells make copies of the protein, they destroy the genetic material from the vaccine. The body recognizes that the protein should not be there and builds T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight the virus that causes COVID-19 if we are infected in the future.
"A traditional vaccine takes a lot longer and is more likely to have error," Milford said. "This vaccine uses a replica of the virus's genetic material to manufacture the protein to develop an immune response."
The clinic gave all 119 doses to healthcare workers and doesn't expect to receive more until they have to reimmunize in three weeks.
"The state guarantees the second dose."
Milford said he thinks his clinic got the vaccine because they were on time with the application deadlines and completed necessary training on time. He said they were one of only 25 organizations in the state to get the training done on time.
"These guys come together time and time again to create something and do something good," he said of his staff. "By giving those 100 doses they saved a life. How many times do you get to tangibly save a life."
Security was tight over the weekend. They installed security cameras.
"We kept it hushed over the weekend until we were done with the vaccine because we didn't want someone breaking in and stealing it."
It's still unclear when members of the general public will be able to receive the vaccine and how the rollout will occur. In September, only 51% of Americans said they would get the vaccine as soon as it was available, according to a Pew Research poll. That number rose to 60% in November.
Lake Mills has had 485 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Jefferson County COVID Dashboard. On Tuesday, Jefferson County reported 5,024 cases, 454 active cases and a 4% hospitalization rate. The county has had 71 deaths.
The Jefferson County Health Department said in a statement on Dec. 22, there has been a notable decrease in viral activity in the county.
"Where we once confirmed as many as 100 new cases in a single day, we now find closer to 50 per day. Our hospitals are no longer at peak COVID patient capacity; however, they continue to care for many severely ill COVID-19 patients and are still experiencing patient deaths," said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department. "Over the past weeks, your behaviors brought our communities closer by slowing the spread of the virus and reducing new infections. From physical distancing and masking up, to Thanksgiving meals with fewer folks around the table, your sacrifices this year have helped make a difference."
Scott emphasized it will take several months for enough people to receive the vaccine for it to make a difference and end the pandemic. Milford questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine if people continue to refuse to get it.
Also, on Tuesday Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced, at-home COVID-19 saliva collection kits are now available to everyone who lives in Wisconsin, with or without symptoms, at no cost.
"We believe that anyone in Wisconsin who needs to be tested for COVID-19 should have access to a test, and I'm proud of our statewide testing efforts throughout this pandemic," Evers said in a news release.
Wisconsinites can order a collection kit online and have it shipped to their home.
Milford said he looks at the positives that have resulted from the pandemic, saying his team has learned the best ways to come together to solve complex problems. Earlier this year Milford implement UV technology to sanitize his patient rooms and their N95 masks, which they couldn't replace or order more of.
"It was a great learning experience," he said of the vaccine rollout. "You don't get that kind of pressure in primary care very often and you have to get something done quickly."
Another light since the start of the pandemic was the laughter and conversation coming from the waiting room after people received the vaccine and were waiting 15 minutes in case of any side effects.
"Our waiting room has been empty because we've been direct rooming patients since the start of the pandemic. For the first time in nine months, we had people in the waiting room, and just the chatter and the happiness and the laughter from people being together with something positive and being able to be social beings, even for a minute, was a very fulfilling thing."
Though things are starting to look up with more and more healthcare workers being vaccinated, people all across the world are still seriously ill and dying from this disease.
"You see the solution on the horizon, but you still see what's going on with COVID and people dying from it," he said.
