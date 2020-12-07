Whether it was Lakeside Lutheran’s pressure or Waterloo’s free throw shooting, or lack thereof, both played a role in Tuesday’s 59-33 non-conference Capitol Conference crossover loss in Lake Mills.
“I don’t think their pressure was getting to us that bad, we were getting to the free throw line and we had them in foul trouble, but when you go 4-for-21 at the free throw line (in the first half) that’s going to get you,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn. “Compare that to the second half when we went 9-of-12, if we shoot 75% like that in the first half, we’re right in it.”
The game was tied at 13 when sophomore Ava Jaehnke scored on a drive to the hoop with 10 minutes, 54 seconds left in the opening half. It capped off a 7-0 Pirate run.
But the Warriors (2-0) answered with baskets by Marin Riesen and Lily Schuetz to go back ahead, 17-13. It started a 21-4 run to end the half, one that was aided by Waterloo’s poor free throw shooting that saw the Pirates go just 1-for-16 — missing 11 in a row — during that stretch.
Waterloo trailed 34-17 at the half and then allowed Lakeside to open the second half on a 7-3 run, not allowing the Pirates any chance of getting back into the game.
Sophomore Julia Asik’s game-high 14 points paced the Pirates, who also got 13 points from senior Skyler Powers, playing her first game after sitting out the season opener with an injury.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59
WATERLOO 33
Waterloo 17 16 — 33
Lakeside 34 25 — 59
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 0 0-3 0, Zimbric 0 0-1 0, Powers 2 7-14 13, Jaehnke 1 2-4 4, Asik 5 1-1 14, Huebner 0 2-8 2, Baumann 0 0-2 0. Totals — 8 12-33 33.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 4 0-0 8, Heckmann 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 5 3-7 13, Gnabasik 0 2-2 2, Shadoski 2 2-2 6 Raymond 1 0-0 3, Uecker 0 4-4 4, Neuberger 1 3-4 5, Risen 4 1-4 9, Paske 0 0-1 0, Mlsna 1 0-0 2, Murray 2-0-2 5. Totals — 21 15-26 59.
3-point goals — W 5 (Asik 3, Powers 2); LL 2 (Raymond 1, Murray 1). Total fouls — W 18; LL 20.
WATERLOO 65
JOHNSON CREEK 23
Waterloo bounced back from a loss earlier in the week with a convincing 65-23 win over Johnson Creek Dec. 4 at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
Sophia Schneider, Powers and Asik combined for 24 points to help the Pirates (2-1) take a commanding 40-16 halftime advantage over the visiting Bluejays (0-2). Schneider scored 10 of her 12, Powers notched eight of her nine including a pair of 3-pointers, and Asik scored six of her eight.
Junior forward Alyssa Baumann led Waterloo with a career-high 13 points.
Johnson Creek’s Lexi Swanson led all scorers with a game-high 18 points.
UP NEXT
Waterloo plays two home games this week, hosting Dodgeland in a 7:15 p.m. non-conference game Thursday, before beginning Capitol South Conference play Friday against defending champion Marshall Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Both games will be at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
WATERLOO 65
JOHNSON CREEK 23
Waterloo 40 25 — 65
Johnson Creek 16 7 — 23
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 5 2-2 12, Webster 2 0-1 4, Zimbric 0 1-2 1, Powers 3 1-2 9, Jaehnke 1 1-2 3, Asik 4 0-0 8, Blundell 1 0-0 2, Huebner 3 1-3 7, Wolff 3 0-0 6, Baumann 6 1-3 13. Totals — 28 7-15 65.
Johnson Creek — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2, Budig 0 1-4 1, Swanson 5 6-8 18, Rue 1 0-0 2, Walk 0 0-4 0. Totals — 7 7-16 23.
3-point goals — W 2 (Powers 2); JC 2 (Swanson 2). Total fouls — W 16; JC 14.
