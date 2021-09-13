It has been a gradual introduction of responsibility for Waterloo’s sophomore quarterback Cal Hush. With stellar running back Eugene Wolff sharing the backfield with him, head coach Dave Frisell could bring his quarterback along slowly. He hardly threw the ball in week 1, but has had more and more put on his plate as the season’s gone on. On Friday, Sept. 10, Hush showed he was ready for an entire meal. He completed 10 of his 16 passing attempts for 135 yards and four scores as the Pirates smoked Cambridge 33-14.
Hush wasted no time establishing his Pirates were the better team. He kicked off scoring with a 43-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Trevor Firari. Wolff ran in the 2-point conversion to give Waterloo a quick 8-0 lead.
The early fireworks weren't done for Hush as he would connect with Firari later in the first quarter for a 16-yard score. Junior Caden Zieroth kicked the extra point to boost the Waterloo lead to 15-0.
While the offense was humming, the defense was focused on dealing with Cambridge's outstanding senior running back, Trey Colts. He had torched Deerfield and Palmyra-Eagle already this season, but the Pirates wouldn't be next. The defensive line continued to get impressive depth, proving coach Frisell's emphasis on strength to be effective. Colts had just 71 yards on 14 carries and no touchdowns. Well, no offensive touchdowns.
Colts still made his mark on the game defensively when he scooped up a fumble near the end of the first quarter and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. With a successful 2-point conversion, the Bluejays cut the lead to 15-8. That score would persist until the end of the first quarter.
Wolff wouldn't let Cambridge cut the lead any closer, however. He took a handoff 24 yards early in the second quarter for a touchdown to balloon the Waterloo lead to 21-8. The Hush to Firari connection flashed again with a 20-yard score a bit later, establishing a 27-8 lead the Pirates would take into halftime.
Things only got worse for Cambridge in the second half as Hush wasn't quite ready to settle down yet. He connected with sophomore Benny Marshall for a 10-yard score, giving the Pirates an insurmountable 33-8 lead. The Bluejays did what they could, but the Waterloo defense was simply too much. Quarterback Jace Horton ran in a late touchdown, but it was not enough. Waterloo won 33-14 and moved to 3-1 on the season.
Next up for the Pirates is rivalry week. Waterloo heads to Marshall for their homecoming Friday, Sept. 17. The Pirates have plenty of weapons to deal with if they want to spoil the party. Senior quarterback Craig Ward has led the Cardinals to a 4-0 record so far, completing 60% of his passes for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns. The two-headed rushing attack, consisting of senior Bryce Frank and sophomore Matthew Motl, has given opposing defenses fits all season.