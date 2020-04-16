JACOB FILTER
Waterloo High School
Favorite sports moment: When playing American Legion baseball, a friend’s brother told me to hit a home run while I was on deck and I said, “I’ll see what I can do.” After that I proceeded in hitting a grand slam against Lake Mills and fist-bumped the little brother.
Favorite school subject: Chemistry
GPA: 3.15
Post high school plans: Attending MATC and transferring to UW-Platteville
Song I’m listening to right now: Pour Some Sugar On Me by Def Leppard
Favorite place to eat: Buffalo Wild Wings
I like competing against: Marshall High School and Tyler Chadwick
Motto/saying: “Well that’s just how the cookie crumbles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.