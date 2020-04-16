JACOB FILTER

JACOB FILTER

Waterloo High School

Favorite sports moment: When playing American Legion baseball, a friend’s brother told me to hit a home run while I was on deck and I said, “I’ll see what I can do.” After that I proceeded in hitting a grand slam against Lake Mills and fist-bumped the little brother.

Favorite school subject: Chemistry

GPA: 3.15

Post high school plans: Attending MATC and transferring to UW-Platteville

Song I’m listening to right now: Pour Some Sugar On Me by Def Leppard

Favorite place to eat: Buffalo Wild Wings

I like competing against: Marshall High School and Tyler Chadwick

Motto/saying: “Well that’s just how the cookie crumbles.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.