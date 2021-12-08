Thurs., Dec. 9

Chicken patty sandwich, tomato soup, mixed veggies, pears

Fri., Dec. 10

Chicken pot pie over biscuits, steamed broccoli, baby carrots, applesauce 

Mon., Dec. 13

French toast sticks, tater tots, scrambled eggs, orange glazed carrots, mixed berries cup

Tues., Dec. 14

Tacos, Spanish brown rice, black beans, salad, tomatoes, salsa, fresh apples

Wed., Dec. 15

Crispy chicken bowl, baby carrots, dinner roll, cinnamon applesauce

Thurs., Dec. 16

Mini corn dogs, green beans, diced peaches

  • Menu is subject to change.

Recommended for you