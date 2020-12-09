Things will be a little bit strange during the 2020-21 Marshall wrestling program’s season, and not just because of COVID-19.
This season Marshall will join Cambridge in co-op, enabling both the program to continue to wrestle during the pandemic while using the Blue Jays’ gymnasium to practice and compete as Marshall is still under Dane County’s Public Health order.
Five MHS student-athletes will represent the school: two seniors, one sophomore and two freshmen.
“Things have been going great,” said Marshall head coach Doug Spriger. “Cambridge wrestlers and coaches have welcomed us into their family with open arms, and our team has quickly become one.”
The Cardinals won the 2019-20 Capitol South Conference championship, but lost several key members including Zach Copus, Juan Galaviz, Charlie Lewis, Jack Moen, Caiyun Resler and Dylan Horstmeyer, the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up at 170 pounds.
Returning with the most varsity experience is senior Mitchell Gomez. The 285-pounder was a sectional qualifier and finished the season with an impressive 22-9 record.
“Mitchell had a great year for us last year,” Springer said about the second-team All-Capitol Conference selection..
The other senior is Cole McIlroy.
“Cole is new to our team and has been learning at an incredible pace,” said Springer of the 138-pounder.
Sophomore Drew Johnson will wrestle at 126.
“He had a great season last year going 32-12,” said Springer.
Freshmen Tucker Cobb (106) and Kody Finke (113) complete Marshall’s roster.
The Cambridge/Marshall co-op team is scheduled to compete against Lakeside Lutheran on Saturday, Dec. 19. The Capitol Conference dual begins at 9 a.m.
“I am extremely pleased with everyone’s efforts (wrestlers, parents, coaches, administrators, school boards, etc.) to create and utilize the opportunity in a safe manner,” said Springer.
