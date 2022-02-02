A Waterloo High School alum is applying his passion for detailing vehicles in a new business venture in a formerly vacant building on the city’s east side.
Josh Reilly, a 2014 WHS graduate, opened Infinite Detailing at 220 Adams Street in October. It’s the former site of Sheehy Mail Contractors.
Reilly worked as a mechanic at Sheehy for three years after high school.
“I started here (at Sheehy) literally the day after I graduated high school,” Reilly said.
Sheehy was later bought out by Evo Transportation, a business that has sites in the Madison and Milwaukee areas, and the shop closed. Reilly moved up the ladder in Evo and eventually managed a shop in the Milwaukee area.
“I had a small little gig in Waukesha where I live, where I had a shop. I just did it on the weekend,” Reilly recalls. “I thought it could really be something. Then, I wanted to push it to go full time.”
The only thing stopping him from going full-time into detailing was the lack of financial backing.
Reilly got in contact with the Sheehy family in Waterloo, and after talking, they agreed to be his business partners.
“Just by working with him previously and seeing the work he had done on other people’s vehicles, made me comfortable partnering with him,” John Sheehy said. “He had a passion for it ever since he got started with us. He only improved his work on the lines and the work he did for other people.”
Reilly quit Evo in September to start the detailing business full-time in Waterloo.
“Everything just came full circle because they gave me the opportunity right out of high school, and it just went on from there,” Reilly said. “To come back and help them and be business partners is really surreal.”
Infinite Detailing accepts cars, trucks, semis, SUVs, UTVs, SUVs, boats and other vehicles.
Services includes washing vehicles. There is also the “signature interior detail,” which is shampooing the carpets and the seats.
“There is really a deep cleaning of all the interior panels and disinfecting, especially with COVID. We really moved into disinfection because it helps people feel more comfortable,” Reilly said.
Reilly also offers exterior washing and removal of stains, as well as leather protection, stain resistance and window cleaning.
“The window washing is a lot more in-depth than what you’d get at a car wash,” Reilly said.
It offers two options for scratch removal, the first “that’s really meant for someone who just wants to brighten up their car and doesn’t really want to remove deep scratches, and it’s for newer cars too,” Reilly said. “The second level is a two-step polish… to really get out the deeper scratches and stuff.”
Reilly will also do an even deeper scratch correction, wet-sanding over multiple days with a “very comprehensive” paint correction.
“That’s for people who want to get it the most perfect you can possibly get, like with collector’s cars and stuff like that,” Reilly said.
Reilly also offers ceramic coatings, which are ceramic infused polymers that go onto the paint, meant to give the detail some longevity.
Reilly is working on launching a Saturday car washing service and is also planning an open house in March.