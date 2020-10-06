The Marshall volleyball team capped off a highly successful week with a 3-0 non-conference dual win over Cambria-Friesland on Monday.
Kiana Hellenbrand’s six aces and 14 digs led the Cardinals (7-11) to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 sweep over the Hilltoppers. Hellenbrand added five kills and an assist.
Trinity Flint paced Marshall with 10 kills while adding five aces and a block. Erin Virgil had 24 assists and Abby Ward had two blocks, both team-highs.
RIO INVITATIONAL
Marshall went 3-0 in the Rio Invitational on Saturday.
The Cardinals defeated Ozaukee 25-17 15-25, 15-11; Faith Christian School 25-8, 25-7; and Rio 25-11, 25-13.
Hellenbrand had team-highs in kills (20) and service aces (8), while sharing digs honors with Izzy Llontop with 25 apiece.
Virgil had 45 assists on the afternoon.
MARSHALL 3
OMRO 1
Marshall rallied from a 1-0 deficit winning the final three games convincingly over host Omro in a non-conference match played Oct. 1.
After losing the first game 21-25 to the Fighting Foxes, the Cardinals earned decisions of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-10.
Anna Lutz led a balanced kill attack with a team-leading six, while Hellenbrand and Flint each added five kills. Lutz also paved the way with two blocks, while Hellenbrand had a team-high-tying three service aces.
Llontop collected 13 digs while adding three aces and Halle Weisensel finished with nine, while Virgil led the Cards with 21 assists.
UP NEXT
Marshall travels to Waterloo Thursday for its second meeting with the Pirates. Play begins at 6:45 p.m. at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.