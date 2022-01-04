The Marshall girls basketball team has been battling low numbers all season. The Cardinals have twelve varsity members, one of which, freshman Kiersten Hoel, has yet to see the court after suffering a knee injury during the fall volleyball season. The effects of these low numbers have become the center of the conversation this week.
Marshall has postponed all games spanning from Jan. 4 — Jan. 8 due to low numbers. This knocks out three total games for the time being, two non-conference matchups and a conference game. A home game against Rio scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 and a road matchup against Xavier scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 have both been pushed back with no specific dates named yet.
The Cardinals’ conference game, a home matchup with Wisconsin Heights originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, has already been rescheduled. The Cardinals and Vanguards will now face off on Saturday, Feb. 5. The two sides will be familiar with each other as this will come just two days after the originally scheduled Thursday, Feb. 3 matchup between the two schools at Wisconsin Heights.
This news comes on the heels of a solid performance at the Dodgeland Winter Classic last week. Marshall played host Dodgeland on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and left with a convincing 64-35 win to improve to 3-6 on the season. Marshall has now won two of its last three games after starting the season 1-5.
The Cardinals now have quite the wait to try to carry that momentum into the rest of the season. The hope is for the Cardinals to return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 11 with a road game against Belleville. This would be a 13-day break from action for Marshall, right as the conference slate begins.
Marshall isn’t scheduled to have another home game until Tuesday, Jan. 18, when it will host Poynette in a non-conference matchup.