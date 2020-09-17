The last tournament of the season was completed by the end of August for the 9 and 18-hole golfers of the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization. There were two winners in each group, the Medalist with the lowest scratch score for two rounds of golf and Golden Net with the lowest score using their handicap. In the 18-hole group, April Mickelson took the Medalist and Joyce Gehler was the Golden Net winner. In the 9-hole golf group, Virginia Newcomb was the Medalist and Marge Stach, the Golden Net winner.
Members of the LRCCWO should note we will be having a general membership meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. following golf and lunch.
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization had a beautiful day on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to enjoy some fun and good golf. All 18 and 9-hole golfers played on mixed teams that played an 18-hole scramble. In first place was the team of Joyce Gehler, Gayle Holmberg, Peach Beahlen, and Vickie O’Kane. Second place by one stroke was the team of Chris Gardenier, Evie Lund, April Mickelson, and Sue O’Hara.
This week’s online bridge tournament top 2 teams include Wendy Lehr and Joyce Gehler and second is Linda Teske and Sarah Baird.
