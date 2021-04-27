ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford University women’s volleyball team had a pair of players recognized when the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference announced its 2020-21 All-NACC Teams including one athlete with local ties.
Nicole Eggers, a 2018 Marshall High School graduate, and Della Crain and were both voted NACC South Division Honorable Mention for the first time in their respective careers.
Eggers was one of Regents’ most versatile players leading the team i numerous statistical categories. She ended the season as Rockford’s leader in total blocks (16), block assists (13) and hitting percentage (.216), while also finishing tied for the team-high in solo blocks (3) and service aces (12).
Eggers also added 50 kills, 26 digs and six assists to her season totals. One of her best performances of the season came in Rockford’s NACC South Division Tournament match against the eventual champion, Dominican University. Eggers finished with 7 kills and 0 attack errors on 16 total attempts, for a season-high .438 hitting percentage.
