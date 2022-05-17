The Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization started the golf season on Tuesday, May 10 with pleasant weather. The 18-hole golfers played a round of low net with low putts. In the first flight there was a tie between Betty Litscher and Jan Tremain for low net. April Mickelson had low putts. In the second flight, Joyce Gehler was low net with low putts going to Pat Clifford. In the final group, Pam Reich had both low net and low putts. There were no birdies or sunken approaches to report.
The 9-hole golfers also started their season with the following flight winners: Evie Lund and Nikki Becker tied for first flight low net and low putts went to Mary Ann Zwaska. Virginia Newcomb, Kristina Purdy and Mary Ann Zwaska had a three-way tie in second place low net with a tie for second place low putts between Evie Lund and Marti Tenzer. Vicki O’Kane took second flight with low putts going to Sue Adas. Chris Gardenier had both low net and low putts in the third flight. There were no birdies or sunken approaches to report.
The top Bridge winners included 1. Virginia Newcomb, 2. Carole Wollin, 3. Charlene Cederberg and 4. Julie Clark.
Euchre winners included: 1. Cindy Hartman, 2. Barb Wendt, 3. Carol Zimbric, 4. Pat New, 5. Bernadine Christianson and a tie between Marilyn Lueder and Diane Wilkinson in 6.