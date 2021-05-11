Cal Fisher drove in eight runs to power Deerfield to a 16-5 win over Marshall’s baseball team on Friday at Firemen’s Park.
Fisher hit a three-run homer in the second inning and a grand slam during a seven-run rally in the fourth to give the Demons a 12-0 lead.
Marshall extended the game with a two-run rally in the third inning and added one run in the fourth and two in the fifth on a two-run homer by Cooper Usgaard.
Cole McIlroy started and took the loss for Marshall. Collin Petersen, Cole Denniston and Kelby Petersen each had two hits for the Cardinals, who finished with 11.
DEERFIELD 15, MARSHALL 5
Deerfield 057 201 — 15 10 1
Marshall 002 120 — 5 11 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D (Anderson W, 5-10-5-3-4-1, Hahn 1-1-0-0-1-2), Marshall (McIlroy L, 2.1-3-9-3-2-7, Collins 2.1-1-1-0-3-2, Jennings 1.1-6-5-5-0-3)
Leading hitters — D (McDonough RBI, Droback 2x4, 2BI, Fisher 3x5, 2 HR, 8BI), Mathwig 2x4, 3B, RBI, Anderson RBI, Hahn RBI), M (C. Petersen 2x4, 2B, RBI, Denniston 2x3, K. Petersen 2x3, Usgaard 2x4, HR, 2BI)
