CAMBRIA
Host Cambria-Friesland outscored Marshall 6-2 in overtime earning a 47-43 non-conference win Dec. 30.
The Cardinals (5-4) forced overtime after outscoring the Hilltoppers 29-21 in the second half, but could only manage one basket in the extra session losing for the second time in the last three games.
Reid Truschinski led all scorers with 24 points. The 6-foot-5 junior forward hit nine shots from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, while going 4-of-5 at the free throw line. No other Marshall player had more than six.
Kobe Smit and Griffin Hart led Cambria-Friesland (7-0) with 17 and 14 points, respectively.
Up Next
Marshall plays at Waterloo tonight. The Capitol South Conference tipoff is 7:30 p.m. at Waterloo Fieldhouse. The Cardinals also play at Columbus Saturday at 1 p.m. and travel to Jefferson Tuesday, Jan. 12 for a 7:15 p.m. start.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 47
MARSHALL 43 (OT)
Marshall 12 29 2 — 43
Cambria-Friesland 20 21 6 — 47
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Siedschlag 1 0-1 2, Lutz 2 1-2 6, Frank 1 1-2 3, Ward 2 0-0 5, Denniston 1 0-0 3, Truschinski 9 4-5 24. Totals — 16 6-10 43.
Cambria-Friesland — C. Burmania 1 1-2 3, D. Burmania 4 0-0 8, Smit 6 2-2 17, Quade 2 0-0 5, Hart 5 4-5 14. Totals — 18 7-9 47.
3-point goals — M 5 (Truschinski 2, Lutz 1, Ward 1, Denniston 1); CF 4 (Smit 3, Quade 1). Total fouls — M 14; CF 13. Fouled out — Frank.
