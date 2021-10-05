Entering the Rio Invitational at Rio High School Saturday, Oct. 2, the Marshall Cardinals volleyball team was need in of some confidence. The Cardinals had lost both conference games during the week, 0-3 to Waterloo and 1-3 to Wisconsin Heights, to drop down even further in conference standings to 2-5, above only 0-7 Cambridge. Undaunted, the Cardinals turned in a great performance, winning three matches and making it to the championship game before losing.
First up for Marshall on the day was Faith Christian. The Cardinals got off to a hot start, winning 25-11, 25-17.
Momentum from that first win carried over for the Cardinals in the following game against Lourdes Academy. Again, Marshall didn’t even lose a set as it won 25-18, 25-15.
The Cardinals got their biggest challenge of the day in the semifinal against the host school, Rio. The Cardinals took the first set, 25-20. But, Rio retaliated, taking the second one 21-25. With the championship on the line, Marshall persevered, winning 15-13 and advancing.
This push took its toll. The Cardinals were gassed. The gym at Rio does not have air conditioning, so the hard work proved to be doubly exhausting as Marshall headed into the final match of the day against St. Mary’s Springs.
A disastrous 8-25 loss for Marshall in the first set showed just how tired the Cardinals were. Marshall battled in the second set but couldn’t put together a win, losing 18-25 to lose the championship in two sets.
”Overall the girls played very well for the last tournament which was nice to see when we’re entering the last two weeks of the season,” Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz said. “However, it was another long hot day in a gym with no AC. By the time we got to our last, championship match we were gassed. St. Mary’s Springs is a really nice team and we just could not keep up with them with how tired the girls were.
On the day, junior Halle Weisensel served up an impressive seven aces while junior Sydney Flint added five. Freshman Kierstin Hoel led the way in kills with 17, senior Erin Virgil and sophomore Emily Brodbeck both added 12. Sophomore Kate Luzenski added a tremendous 57 assists.
Defensively, sophomore Mollie Fritter and Brodbeck both contributed six blocks. Senior Izzy Llontop provided 81 digs while Weisensel and Luzenski both put up 29.
There are still two weeks of play left for the Cardinals that they will hope to carry the momentum from this tournament into. First up is a trip to Wisconsin Heights Tuesday, Oct. 5. The two teams played just five days prior, so there should be some familiarity the Cardinals can use to their advantage.
That’s the only game for Marshall this week as it will finish up conference play the following week. Both of Marshall’s final two games will be at home, Tuesday, Oct. 12 against Cambridge and Thursday, Oct. 14 against New Glarus.