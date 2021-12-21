Author Jason Reynolds speaks with Marshall students

In a rare occasion for Marshall, local high school students were able to interact with a New York Times bestselling author.
Marshall High was one of eight schools in the U.S. to be selected for the event. It was a part of the Library of Congress’ National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature program.
English teacher and forensics coach Julie Laurent applied for the event, which was titled, “Grab the Mic: Tell Your Story.”
Students Sandy Chen and Olivia Ackah, who write creatively themselves, were a part of a question-and-answer session with Jason Reynolds, done via a conference call and streamed throughout the school as other students watched from classrooms. Chen and Ackah are also avid readers and fans of Reynolds’ work.
“My first thought was, ‘Why Marshall?’” Ackah said.
During a span of 45 minutes on Dec. 15, Ackah and Chen asked questions of Reynolds.
“Did you incorporate being someone of color into your writing?” asked Ackah, who is biracial.
Reynolds has written young adult books with Black children as the main characters. His work includes “Long Way Down,” “Ghost,” “All American Boys,” “Miles Morales: Spiderman” and others. He has also written poetry.
“Yes. One thing I couldn’t change is a grew up a little Black boy. Us folks of color need to learn how to grow up through our life as being someone of color,” Reynolds said. “It kind of shows in everything I do.”
Ackah asked about what Reynolds’ biggest adversity was in his writing career.
“When I got into the game, no one wanted to print books about little Black boys,” Reynolds said. “As people, all we’re ever looking for is a little truth and honesty, and Black folk make the world go around. Why should it be different with books?”
Ackah also asked about if there are any issues that Reynolds would still like to tackle in his work. One topic he said he wanted to highlight was that everyone, including children and young adults, should be heard.
“People say, ‘Give voices to the voiceless.’ I don’t really like that because everyone has a voice. They’re just not being heard. You have to listen to them,” Reynolds said. “The issue is not everyone is listening.”
Chen said she was nervous and was a bit starstruck by Reynolds but asked him several questions, including about poetry and dealing with writer’s block.
During the presentation, Reynolds reflected on his work in regard to tackling mental health issues, and spoke of the need for society to do more work on helping people with that. Chen said that was one of the parts of the presentation she appreciated the most
“My family is cultural and spiritual, so mental health and working on that is sort of a stigma to them,” Chen said. “I want to advocate for mental health and help people.”
Reynolds also told the students that he tries to enjoy the work as best he can, and remember his roots in writing to enjoy it more. Reynolds struggled in school when he was young and didn’t expect to be a writer. When he first started writing stories, people were interested in them and he eventually made a career out of it.
“When I first started doing this, I was doing it to survive,” Reynolds said. “I was selling my work out of the back of my car for money.”
Laurent said she was thrilled that Marshall was among a such select number of schools to be a part of this event.
“I met him at a book signing and found him to be very personable and just a good person,” Laurent said.
Prior to making a career out of writing, Reynolds worked in a clothing store. He has also been a teacher at the high school and middle school levels. He is based in Washington D.C.