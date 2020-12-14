The Waterloo wrestling team improved its Capitol Conference and season dual record to 2-0 following an impressive 63-18 decision over Columbus Dec. 12 at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
After defeating Watertown Luther Prep 42-36 in their season-opening match, the Pirates had a much easier time with the visiting Cardinals, recording five pins in the victory.
Max Schneider earned the first of those pins when he stuck Otto Andler’s shoulders to the mat in a lightning-quick 25 seconds in the 160-pound bout.
A trio of pins for Waterloo followed. At 182, Reynol Limon pinned Anthony Goelzer in 5:15; at 195, Francisco Moreno stuck Liam Dawson in 1:09; and at 220, Max Besl followed Schneider’s lead with a quick pin of 29 seconds.
The final Pirate pin of the night occurred at 106, where Fernando Carillo pinned Columbus’ Logan Raeder in 3:44.
One of the best matches of the day occurred at 152 pounds between Waterloo’s Trevor Firari and Columbus’ Logan Olmsted. Firari, just a freshman, earned a hard-fought 2-0 decision.
Waterloo’s Dylan Bostwick also picked up a victory at 170 pounds, winning by injury default over Ethan Hendrickson.
The Pirates’ Juan Alonso (120), Jonathan Aguero (132), Kyle Fugate (145) and Gavin Wright (285) all won by forfeit.
Exhibition
Earning exhibition wins for Waterloo were Ryan Sturgill (138), Fugate (138), Joe Newton (152), Nate Broderick (152), Brice Melchior (195), Ian Spoke (220), Carillo (106) and Limon (195).
Up Next
Waterloo is scheduled to wrestle in Poynette Saturday. The Capitol Conference dual begins at 10 a.m.
WATERLOO 63, COLUMBUS 18
106 — Carillo W, pinned Raeder, C, 3:44.
113 — Pennington C, won by forfeit.
120 — G. Dawson, C. won by forfeit.
126 — Alonso, W, won by forfeit.
132 — Aguero, W, won by forfeit.
*138 — Krueger, C, pinned Soter, W, 1:38.
145 — Fugate, W, received forfeit.
152 — Firari, W, dec. Olmsted, C, 2-0.
160 — Schneider W, pinned Andler, C, :25.
170 — Bostwick, W, won by injury default overHendrickson.
182 — Limon, W, pinned Goelzer, C, 5:15.
195 — Moreno, W pinned L. Dawson, C, 1:09.
220 — Besl, W, pinned Holdorf, C, :29.
285 — Wright, W, won by forfeit.
*starting weight
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.