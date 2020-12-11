WATERLOO

Sophia Schneider (left), Brenna Huebner (middle) and Alyssa Baumann (right) trap a Dodgeland player during Waterloo's 62-46 non-conference win Dec. 10.

 Sadye Ring

Senior Skyler Powers led four Pirates in double figures with 14 points in a non-conference win over visiting Dodgeland Dec. 10.

Sophomore Sophia Schneider and sophomore Julia Asik added 12 apiece — all of Asik’s points came on 3-pointers — while senior Joslyn Wolff added 11.

The host Pirates (3-1) built an 11-point halftime lead as Schneider and Asik combined for 13 points while junior Alyssa Baumann added all six of her points on the night.

Free throw shooting also played a big role in the Waterloo win: the Pirates made 63% (12-of-19) of their attempts, while the Trojans (2-1) shot just 46% (13-for-28).

The Trojans’ Adrianna Bader led all scorers with 20.

Waterloo returns to the court again tonight facing Capitol South Conference rival Marshall, the top-ranked team in Division 4. The ball will be put into play at 7:30 p.m. at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

WATERLOO 62, DODGELAND 46

Dodgeland          16 30   — 46

Waterloo          27 35   — 62

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Blome 0 0-4 0, Schreier 1 0-0 3, Peplinski 1 0-0 2, Firari 3 6-6 13, Cramer 2 0-0 5, Hodgson 1 1-7 3, Bader 7 6-11 20. Totals — 15 13-28 46.

Waterloo — Schneider 5 1-3 12, Webster 1 0-0 2, Powers 3 7-8 14, Asik 4 0-0 12, Huebner 2 1-2 5, Wolff 4 3-6 11, Baumann 3 0-0 6. Totals — 22 12-19 62.

3-point goals — D 3 (Schreier 1, Crame 1, Firari 1); W 6 (Asik 4, Schneider 1, Powers 1). Total fouls — D 14; W 18. Fouled out — Wolff.

Load comments