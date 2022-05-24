From Monday, May 23: As warmer weather beckons, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to help update Wisconsin's beach list to keep people safe on Great Lakes beaches this summer.
Each year, the DNR's beach program reaches out to the public, local beach managers and public health departments along Wisconsin's Great Lakes coasts to determine which changes are needed to the Wisconsin beach list and program information. The proposed list includes two new beaches and changes to five existing beaches.
Public comments and local knowledge of Wisconsin's Lake Michigan and Lake Superior shorelines provide the best information about our 57 miles of coastal beaches.
“Public comments ensure the Wisconsin beach list reflects locally-used names and the status of beaches and boat launches due to changing natural conditions and public access,” said Madeline Magee, DNR Beach Program Manager. “We’d like people to let us know if any beaches are missing or not properly identified on the list and if there are some boat launches that are no longer active and should be taken off.”
The federal Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act is an amendment to the Clean Water Act, which requires all coastal states – including Great Lakes states – to develop programs for effective water quality monitoring and public notification at coastal recreational beaches. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides grants to participating states to develop and implement a statewide beach program. To maintain Wisconsin’s eligibility for funding under the BEACH Act, state programs must provide an opportunity for public comment when changes to the list or monitoring program occur.
All Wisconsin beaches along the Lake Michigan and Lake Superior shorelines are identified and prioritized for water quality monitoring with these funds. A beach is defined as any place where the public has recreational access to the water, regardless of whether the location is used for swimming. Boat launches, some natural areas and private beaches available to the public are included.
The federal funding allows communities with Great Lakes beaches to monitor for elevated Escherichia coli (commonly referred to as E. coli), a bacterium that can cause illness if ingested. These bacteria are relatively easy to test for compared to other pathogens, so they serve as a helpful indicator of the possible presence of other health risks in the water, such as fecal matter, viruses and other bacteria or pollutants.
“This monitoring data helps local health officials determine when to close a beach due to unsafe conditions and to notify the public so that beach visitors can make informed choices about swimming at the beach,” Magee said.
The DNR continues to improve and upgrade the beach health database and website features. The department welcomes feedback throughout the year.
The proposed additions and changes to the beach list for 2022 are available on the DNR's website. Please email public comments on the beach listings to DNRBeachHealth@wisconsin.gov by Dec. 31, 2022.
From Friday, May 20: National Safe Boating Week is May 21-27. We want to remind boaters that wearing a life jacket could save your life.
It is human nature to think drowning can't happen to you. Most people who drown in boating accidents know how to swim but become incapacitated in the water due to being injured or unconscious, exhausted or weighed down by clothing.
So far this year, four people have died in boating incidents, and another 25 people died in 2021. Operator inexperience, inattention, recklessness and speeding are the four leading causes of tragic watercraft crashes, and the leading cause of death is drowning.
Boating is a big part of Wisconsin’s culture and summer fun. With that comes the responsibility of making sure to operate your boat in a safe and responsible manner. Part of that is ensuring there are enough life jackets on board for everyone.
Nationally, 80% of all boating related fatalities are the direct result of drowning. Something as simple as wearing your life jacket can significantly mitigate that risk and prevent a fun summer outing from becoming a tragedy.
The department does not track all drownings – only those fatalities linked to the use of a recreational activity item, such as a boat, kayak or canoe. Boating incident reports to date for 2022 and previous years are available online here.
Statistics show boaters who wear life jackets and take boater safety courses are most likely to stay safe on Wisconsin waters. New life jackets are much more comfortable, lightweight and stylish than the bulky orange style most boaters know. There are innovative options, such as inflatable life jackets, allowing mobility and flexibility for activities like boating, fishing, paddling or hunting and are much cooler in the warmer weather.
Follow the basic safety tips below and enjoy Wisconsin's open waters with family and friends.
WATER SAFETY TIPS
Sign up now to take an online boater education course.
Always wear a properly fitted life jacket that has a snug fit and is fastened when you're on or near the water. Life jackets will keep you on top of the water if you walk off an unexpected drop-off, or a wave or current overpowers you or you fall out of a boat.
Enjoy the waters sober and know your limits. Alcohol blurs a person's judgment, reaction time and abilities.
River shorelines and sandbars pose unseen dangers. Higher, fast-moving water can tax an individual's boating, paddling and swimming skills.
Keep an eye on the weather and let someone know where you are going.
Be ready for the unexpected and always wear your life jacket. More boating safety tips are available on the DNR website.