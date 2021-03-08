Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel added two more honors to their already impressive prep basketball resumés. The Marshall High School seniors both were named to the 2020-21 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 first team.
Lutz, a three-time WBCA selection and UW-Milwaukee commit, averaged 17.8 points per game while grabbing 218 rebounds, blocking 35 shots, dishing out 63 assists and made 50 steals while making 82 percent of her free throw attempts.
Lutz leaves as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,941 points, as well as the record holder in rebounds (867) and blocked shots (183).
Nickel averaged 17 ppg while leading the team in rebounds (235), assists (88) and steals (80) this season.
Nickel, an honorable mention selection in Division 3 as a junior and a Northern Illinois commit, finished as the program’s second-leading scorer with 1,494 points while also grabbing 751 rebounds, dishing out 290 assists, making 222 steals and blocking 37 shots.
Nickel and Lutz both were unanimous first-team selections in the Capitol South Conference. Lutz was named the Player of the Year. Together, they helped lead the Cardinals to fourth consecutive Capitol South titles, and capped off a remarkable 40-0 record in league play during their stellar careers.
WBCA Division 4 All-State Team
Macy Donarski So. La Crosse Aquinas
Mackenzie Holzwart Sr. Howards Grove
Desiree Kleiman Sr. Mishicot
Mallory Lindsey Jr. Mineral Point
Anna Lutz Sr. Marshall
Laura Nickel Sr. Marshall
Kylie Schmidt Sr. Mishicot
Raegan Sorensen Sr. Unity
Alayna Suprenand Sr. Winnebago Lutheran
Jacy Weisbrod Jr. La Crosse Aquinas
Honorable Mention
Lexi Brakebush Sr. Westfield
Jada Eggebrecht Sr. Phillips
Morgann Gardner Sr. Racine Lutheran
Bailey Lutes Sr. Cuba City
Maddy Near Sr. Howards Grove
Bella Opelt Sr. Neillsville
Makenna Rohrscheib Sr. Regis
Kara Troxel Sr. Bonduel
Gianna Vollrath Jr. Fall Creek
