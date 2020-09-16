Week of 9-8-20
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 1800.
High Team Game: Stubby’s – 665.
Individuals: Richard Weihert 535 (210), Dave Henning 511, Kolton Jurss 501.
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Dia-monds 1770.
High Team Game: Diamonds 619.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 535, Jonathan Schoemann 503, Steve Keeley 201.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2399.
High Team Game: Rhode Electric 825.
Individuals: Joe Jazdzewski 661 (246-223), Jarrett Kuhl 602 (213), Andy Kuhl 583( 202-210), Keith Pocock 582 (231), Chris Hensler 571 (230), Richard Raisbeck 571, Sam Hensler 565, Davin Gander 533, Nicki Edwards 527, Tom Miller 521, Jonathan Schoemann 509, Ron Buschkopf 505.
