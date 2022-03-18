The Marshall boys basketball team's historic 2021-22 season has come to an end. After racing through the WIAA tournament to qualify for the school's sixth state finals appearance, Marshall fell 50-43 to Roncalli in the semifinal. The Cardinals led for long stretches of the game, but the Jets rattled off 14 unanswered points in the final three minutes to steal the win and advance to the state championship.
"I'm extremely proud of the kids," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "We battled and we fought. We were in control of the game until the last five minutes, where we had a couple of costly turnovers that went the other way for easy layups. It's a hard game because I felt like we had control of it and we kind of let it slip away. So it's disappointing but I couldn't be prouder of my team."
Marshall struggled to find the bottom of the net late in the game, but nothing could have been further from the truth in the first half. The Cardinals came out red hot, specifically seniors Reid Truschinski and Cole Denniston.
Roncalli's defense was entirely focused on Marshall senior Craig Ward, and for good reason. He entered the game averaging 22.8 points per game, so the Jets were insistent on denying him the ball. This allowed Truschinski and Denniston to shine.
Truschinski put the moves on in the post for some early buckets. Roncalli was able to keep up thanks to some early shooting success until Denniston turned it on. He knocked down a 3-pointer and followed it with a jumper to kick-start a 9-0 Marshall run to put the Cardinals up 19-11.
After back-to-back triples from Roncalli, Cole Denniston knocks down a 3-pointer of his own! Cardinals burn a timeout trailing 6-5 with 15:28 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/16dTjGag0y— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) March 18, 2022
Ward took it from there. Despite a heroic effort from Roncalli star forward Luke Pautz, Ward maintained the Cardinals' lead by scoring Marshall's last seven points heading into the halftime break, leading 26-19
On the topic of Pautz, who entered the game averaging 25.1 points per game, the Cardinals did a solid job of frustrating him in the first. This frustration was thanks in large part to senior guard Bryce Frank, the defensive specialist of the team. Frank prevented Pautz from driving, and key help defense from the likes of Truschinski and senior forward Michael Lutz limited Pautz to 11 points in the first half.
"He's a great player," Denniston said of Pautz. "But, I thought we did a decent job defensively on him. I don't feel like anything he got was easy. Everything he got, he had to work his butt off for. The gameplan was to make him work and I feel like we did that."
Ward started the second half just as he had ended the first, doing it all for the Cardinals offensively. He buried back-to-back layups on impressive drives to bump Marshall's lead up to 11 points, its largest of the game. Instead of bowing out, Roncalli chose to fight and started chipping away at the lead.
A 3-pointer from Joseph Witczak and back-to-back layups from Brayden Yanda and Reece Stangel had the Jets right back in it with about 13 minutes to play. Denniston was able to calm the momentum shift with a 3-pointer, followed by an inspiring steal and assist from Lutz to Ward to bring the arena to its feet.
WHAT A PLAY! Lutz with the steal, nifty dish to Ward who buries the layup AND draws the foul! pic.twitter.com/wOMBKee8kG— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) March 18, 2022
With momentum firmly on the Cardinals' side, as well as a 10-point lead, Marshall had its sights set on a state finals appearance with about ten minutes left in the game. Again, Roncalli refused to relent.
The Jets switched into a full court press. Marshall's answer was freshman guard Kenyon Miggins. On the biggest stage in the state as just a freshman, Miggins stayed composed. He orchestrated the press break and the rest of the offense beautifully. Coupled with a strong game defensively including a block and a charge, he was vital to the Cardinals staying ahead for as long as they did.
With 4:13 left in the game, Miggins scooped in an impressive layup to put Marshall ahead 43-36. It would be the last basket the Cardinals scored.
Roncalli's comeback was feverish and perfectly executed. The Jets kicked it off with a designed play that left Yanda open for a corner three. Pautz contributed soon after, nabbing a steal and storming the ball down the court for a layup. Another 3-pointer, this time from Ryan Fischer, gave Roncalli its first lead since the 11:10 mark in the first half.
Unsatisfied with just a 1-point lead, Roncalli kept pushing. Pautz poured in another layup and a free throw as the Jets put together 14 unanswered points for the 7-point win.
Marshall's offense had good looks late, the shots simply weren't falling. The clock hit all zeroes as Roncalli's bench spilled onto the court in celebration. Marshall was left to wonder what had happened, and what could have been.
Regardless of the outcome on Thursday, the 2021-22 season was an undeniably successful one for the Marshall boys basketball team.
The Cardinals put together a final record of 22-7, which included 10 straight wins to start the year. A few stumbles in conference play cost Marshall what it had its sights on, a Capitol - South championship just as it had won in 2020-21. Undeterred, the Cardinals regrouped for the WIAA tournament. Marshall would not be denied, cutting down the nets as regional and sectional champions.
A strong run in the state tournament is a fitting farewell to the uber-successful class of 2022. A group of nine seniors, including Canon Siedschlag, Jack Hellenbrand, Josh Eggers, Michael Lutz, Bryce Frank, Craig Ward, Luis Bello, Cole Denniston, Justin Grady, and Reid Truschinski all recorded decorated careers as Cardinals. The culture those nine established in the program was evident in the way the played the game, and the success that came with it.
"I can't be more proud of these nine seniors," Denniston said. "They're all special to me."
Congratulations to the class of 2022, the rest of the Cardinals, and the Marshall faithful on a tremendous season. You've etched your name into the history books as one of the state's best this season.
BBB: RONCALLI 50, MARSHALL 43
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|FG
|3PT
|FTS
|REB
|AST
|PTS
|4
|M. Lutz
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|B. Frank
|1-5
|0-2
|0-0
|4
|0
|2
|11
|C. Ward
|5-11
|1-5
|3-6
|8
|3
|14
|20
|C. Denniston
|4-8
|3-6
|0-0
|0
|2
|11
|23
|J. Grady
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|32
|K. Miggins
|1-3
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|1
|4
|35
|R. Truschinski
|5-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|10
|TOTALS
|-
|17-39
|4-16
|5-8
|27
|10
|43
|RONCALLI
|#
|NAME
|FG
|3PT
|FTS
|REB
|AST
|PTS
|3
|R. Fischer
|3-5
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|8
|4
|B. Yanda
|3-5
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|4
|8
|5
|L. Pautz
|7-21
|0-6
|6-7
|14
|4
|20
|12
|B. Simmer
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|22
|R. Stangel
|3-6
|2-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|9
|23
|C. Kubsch
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|J. Wiczak
|1-4
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|TOTALS
|-
|18-43
|6-18
|8-12
|22
|13
|50