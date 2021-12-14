The Marshall wrestling squad had a unique opportunity to compete with some talented schools over the weekend. The Cardinals made the trip over to Sun Prairie to participate in the Bob Downing Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 11. Marshall had some trouble getting things going early in the competition, but found its footing as the day progressed to finish 15th out of the 20 competing schools.
"As a team we started slow, improved through the day and finished really strong," head coach Doug Springer said. "I was very pleased with how much better we wrestled later in the day and how strong we were late in matches. We scored a lot of late match points and had a few come-from-behind victories."
Marshall's shining star on the day was Drew Johnson in the 132 lbs. weight class. He scored a first-round pin against Sauk Prairie's Austin Lankey. With a chance to advance to the championship match, Johnson lost a hard-fought decision to Kenosha Indian Trail's Sullivan Ramos, 3-2. Johnson didn't lose momentum, though, as he recovered to pin Ryan Kapla of Kewauskum to claim 3rd place and earn his team 57 points in the process.
Johnson wasn't Marshall's only 132 wrestler. Remington Braun made his varsity debut at the same weight class. He had a tough start to the day, getting pinned by Owen Breunig of Lodi. He was able to turn things around by pinning James Volkman of Grafton, but was pinned by DeForest's Taryn Callaway in the 9th place match to settle for 10th.
The Cardinals' next highest finisher came in the 120 lbs. weight class. Tucker Cobb took on the responsibility for Marshall and had a tough start to the day. He lost in an 8-3 decision in the first round to Kenosha Indian Trail's Edwin Estrada. Cobb followed that with an 11-2 decision loss to Cole Dummer of Union Grove. But, there was no quit in Cobb. He won his final match against Belmont's Mason Oellerich, 11-9 in overtime, to claim 7th place. He earned a total of 35 points for Marshall.
Tyler Peterson was able to claim 9th for Marshall in the 138 lbs. weight class. After getting pinned in his opening match by Cole White of River Valley, Peterson turned things around in a hurry. He advanced past Malin Hahn of Fennimore thanks to an injury then pinned Corbin Hein of Ripon and Lance Mazanet from Kenosha Indian Trail to secure his place in 9th. This translated to 43 points for Marshall.
"Tyler is starting to put things together, Springer said. "He had the type of day we knew he could have."
In the 285 lbs. weight class, Armando Torres showed some steady improvement. He was pinned in his first two matches, but put together a good performance to pin Nicholas Clarke of Kenosha Indian Trail to claim 11th place, earning Marshall 29 points.
Kasey Finke made his varsity debut for Marshall in the 152 lbs. weight class. Pool play was tough as the eventual 1st place finisher, Zane Licht of Lodi, and the eventual 9th place finisher, Syler Zdanczewic of Fennimore, both pinned Finke. Relegated to a low start, Finke still finished strong, pinning Evan Marquardt of Belmont to claim 17th and earn 20 points for Marshall.
Finke wasn't the only one to earn 20 points for the Cardinals. Grant Chadwick did the same in the 220 lbs. weight class. He recovered from a pin in pool play to nab a pin against Aeden Chojnacki of Kewauskum. The momentum from this didn't last long as he suffered pins in the next two matches to settle for 12th. But, he still gained points for Marshall.
Turner Cobb in the 182 lbs. weight class and Kody Finke in the 145 lbs. weight class rounded out the scoring for the day for Marshall. Cobb claimed 15th in his weight class, earning 14 points while Finke pulled off a couple of pins in the bottom of his bracket to claim 19th and earn 13 points.
"Kody has strong attack and improving at executing agains top notch competition," Springer said.
Fennimore won the event with a team score of 715, followed by Lodi in 2nd with 691 and Kenosha Indian Trial in 3rd with 503.
Marshall is back in action Thursday, Dec. 16 as it will travel to Lake Mills.
--
Bob Downing Scramble final team scores:
1. Fennimore, 715
2. Lodi, 691
3. Kenosha Indian Trail, 503
4. River Vallet, 468
5. West Bend West, 429
6. Belmont/Platteville, 407
7. Union Grove, 384
8. Sauk Prairie, 373
9. Kewauskum, 361
10. Sun Prairie, 341
11. Fort Atkinson, 335
12. Oregon, 288
13. DeForest, 262
14. Brookfield Central, 239
15. Marshall, 231
16. Ripon, 224
17. Grafton, 212
18. Madison La Follette, 197
19. Madison West, 86
20. South Milwaukee, 78