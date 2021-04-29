After being part of 96 wins, four Capitol South Conference titles and two WIAA Division 3 state championships, Marshall’s Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel will play one final time together as both were selected to play in the 2021 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Lutz and Nickel will play for the Division 4 South team in a 10:45 a.m. game on July 14 at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Lutz, a three-time AP selection earning Third Team honors as a sophomore and junior, is a UW-Milwaukee commit. This season she averaged 17.8 points per game while grabbing 218 rebounds, blocking 35 shots, dishing out 63 assists and made 50 steals while making 82 percent of her free throw attempts.
She leaves as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,941 points, as well as the record holder in rebounds (867) and blocked shots (183).
Nickel, an Honorable Mention selection as a junior, averaged 17 ppg while leading the team in rebounds (235), assists (88) and steals (80) this season.
The Northern Illinois commit finished as the program’s second-leading scorer with 1,494 points while also grabbing 751 rebounds, dishing out 290 assists, making 222 steals and blocking 37 shots.
Nickel and Lutz both were unanimous first-team selections in the Capitol South Conference. Lutz was named the Player of the Year.
