The Marshall boys basketball team improved to a perfect 10-0 record on the season last week. The milestone didn't come easily, as the Cardinals competed in the two-day Evansville Holiday Shootout at Evansville High School on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30.
First up, the Cardinals had a tough matchup with Division 1 Beloit Memorial. The following day, Marshall squared off against Delavan-Darien. The Cardinals won both, displaying outstanding defense all the while to emerge unscathed from the challenge.
Beloit Memorial proved to be a worthy adversary. More specifically, senior forward Shaquille Roman looked to be problematic. The 6'3" big man was strong and made his presence felt early, scoring the Purple Knights' first two buckets of the game from the paint.
Marshall was able to keep pace early thanks to another dazzling performance from senior guard Craig Ward. With post offense faltering due to Beloit's length and strength down low, Ward went to work, weaving his way through defenders for layups and knocking down an early three.
"As a coach, it's great to have a guy like that out on the floor," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said of Ward. "You know who's going to have the ball when it matters most and the decisions he's going to make. I'm proud of him."
An 11-0 run from Beloit midway through the first half looked like a potential slipping point for Marshall. The first half was running out and Beloit had battled its way to a 23-19 lead, taking the entirety of the momentum in the gym with it. Before the lead could get too out of hand, Marshall caught fire.
It all started with senior guard Cole Denniston. A notorious sharpshooter, he picked up the slack offensively and nailed back-to-back triples to return a 2-point lead to the Cardinals. Ward decided to get in on the fun as well, knocking down a 3-pointer of his own on the next possession. It was the exact same point amount as Beloit's previous run, 11, as Justin Grady slipped in a buzzer-beating layup to give Marshall a 30-23 lead heading into the half.
Despite the scoring outburst, the Purple Knights seemed unfazed in the second half. They came out strong, getting the ball in to Roman as much as possible in the paint and erupting into a 13-4 run to start the half, assuming a 36-34 lead.
"They came out and they punched us in the face," Denniston said. "It would have been easy to say 'you know what, we fought these guys pretty hard, we're going to roll over' but we didn't. We fought and we found a way to finish the game."
That fight came courtesy of Mr. Ward. Of the 22 points Marshall scored in the second half, Craig had 16 of them. The other six all came courtesy of senior forward Reid Truschinski. Ward and Truschinski weren't the only ones responsible for the win, however.
Senior sixth man Justin Grady turned in a gritty performance to close this one out. He secured a clutch offensive rebound with just over a minute to play to give the trailing Cardinals another look at the hoop. His ability to take pressure off of Ward by bringing the ball up the court and his unwavering, stingy defensive effort was impressive.
"His impact is more than you know," Denniston said. "He doesn't care how many points he comes back with. He does a nice job on defense, he can rebound well, he can bring the ball up the floor. He's an extremely valuable piece of our team and one of the most unselfish kids I've ever met."
Down the stretch, it was Ward's calm at the free throw line that won the game. Clinging to a 48-47 lead with a minute to play, Beloit's Roman was whistled for a foul on Ward and a subsequent technical foul. Ward took advantage, knocking down all four free throws, then drew another foul on the ensuing possession and hit both of those free throws as well to give Marshall a 52-47 lead with about 30 seconds to play.
Still, the ending didn't lack for drama. A quick layup for Beloit and a turnover from Marshall gave the Purple Knights a possession with the opportunity to tie. After a Marshall defender hit the deck running through a screen, a Beloit shooter had a wide-open look at a game-tying 3-pointer. The shot bounced off the rim. Game, 52-49.
"I don't care what division you're from, a good basketball team is a good basketball team," Denniston said. "Just because we're Division 4 doesn't mean we can't compete with a Division 1 team. It was a good win for us."
Marshall followed that win up with another matchup against a bigger school, Division 2 Delavan-Darien, the following day to close out the Shootout.
This one didn't pack quite the same drama as the Cardinals marched to a 69-44 victory. It was no fault of Delavan-Darien's. No one was topping Marshall's shooting performance on the day.
In total, the Cardinals nailed 11 triples. They were led by Cole Denniston, who knocked down four of his nine 3-point attempts en route to his game-high 20 points. Not to be outdone, Ward made it rain as well, hitting four triples himself on his way to 15 total points.
It was a dominant end to 2021 for Marshall. The New Year will bring a new challenge, however: Capitol - South conference play. Marshall will play its conference opener on Friday, Jan. 7 in a home matchup with Cambridge. After a brief return to non-conference play with a road trip to Randolph on Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Cardinals will pick conference play back up with a trip to Belleville on Thursday, Jan 13.