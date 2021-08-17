Head Coach Matt Kleinheinz is back leading the Marshall Cardinals football team for his 18th season as head coach. This year, he and his Cardinals will enjoy something they haven’t had since 2019: a home game. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County last season, Marshall played all six games of its shortened season on the road.
Unfazed, the Cardinals won all six regular season games by an average margin of 21 points, buoyed by a 39-0 pounding of Palmyra-Eagle in Week 3. Despite the impressive regular season, Marshall fell early in the Division 4 playoffs, losing to New Holstein 20-8 in the first round.
Marshall will get to play in front of its own fans again in Week 1 when Fall River/Rio comes to town. The Cardinals will still have some road woes this season, however. Weeks 2 and 3 will be spent away from home, as will the final two weeks of the regular season.
Home or away, Marshall can rest easy knowing the 2020 Eastern Suburban Conference Offensive Player of the Year is returning to the backfield. Senior running back Bryce Frank punished opposing defenses last year, rushing for an average of 8.5 yards per carry en route to a 843 yard, eight touchdown season. The dual-threat back also caught 14 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns.
No triple option offense is complete without strong fullback play, and Kleinheinz believes sophomore Matthew Motl is the answer. Despite only playing in two games last season due to an injury, Kleinheinz referred to Motl as a “workhorse” that has been lighting up the offseason workout regimen and looks the part of a human battering ram.
Most triple option offenses let the passing game lag behind, but not Marshall. 1st team All-Conference wide receiver Canon Siedschlag returns after catching seven passes for 164 yards and three scores last season. Defenses won’t be able to focus solely on Siedschlag, however, because the other receiver is Cole Denniston, also a 1st team All-Conference selection last season after catching 12 passes for 188 yards and a score. The man running the air show is quarterback Craig Ward. Ward threw for 650 yards and seven touchdowns to be selected 2nd team All-Conference last season, but will need to cut down on his interceptions (seven) this season to truly lift his offense to greater heights.
Given Frank’s dominance on the offensive side of the ball, it’s no surprise he’s spearheading the defensive effort as well. He was a 1st team All-Conference linebacker last year as he racked up 51 tackles in just 7 games. Returning production doesn’t end there in the linebacker corps. Erik Ayala recorded 44 tackles last season, including six tackles for loss, on his was to 1st team All-Conference honors.
While Frank and Ayala hold it down in the run game, it’s also not a great idea to pass against the Cardinals this season. Marshall returns three All-Conference defensive backs. Denniston, also a force at receiver, was named a 1st team All-Conference defensive back after recording 3 interceptions and eight pass breakups last season. Craig Ward also garnered 1st team All-Conference recognition for his three interceptions and 14 tackles in 2020. Finally, another receiver like Dennison, Siedschlag recorded a whopping 22 tackes and recovered a fumble last fall to be named 2nd team All-Conference.
In all, Marshall is returning a slew of talent on both sides of the ball. As is the case with all smaller schools, though, there are concerns about size on the offensive line. Thankfully for Marshall, the triple option favors smaller, quicker blockers. Marshall’s offensive line will have to rely on outsmarting opponents and beating them to spots to clear up holes for Frank and company.