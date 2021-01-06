PIRATES

The Waterloo boys basketball team fell behind 27 points at halftime and never recovered, losing a Capitol Conference crossover 67-34 to visiting Lakeside Lutheran Jan. 5.

Jackson Christenson led the Pirates with 10 points, while Brody Tschanz added eight including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Warriors’ Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 14.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67, WATERLOO 34

Lakeside 42 25 — 67

Waterloo 15 19 — 34

Lakeside (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 0-0 5, Veers 5 0-0 11, Guzman 2 0-0 5, Miller 2 2-2 6, Yahnke 1 0-2 2, Vater 2 0-1 4, Olszewski 2 0-0 4, Main 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 5 4-4 14, Lauber 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 1 1-1 3, O’Donnell 3 0-0 6. Totals — 28 7-10 67.

Waterloo — Hager 2 2-2 6, Unzueta 1 0-0 3, Tschanz 3 0-0 8, Wolff 1 1-2 3, Christenson 5 0-0 10, Ritter 1 0-0 2, Setz 1 0-0 2. Totals — 14 3-4 34.

3-point goals — LL 4 (Uttech 1, Veers 1, Guzman 1, Lauber 1); W 3 (Tschanz 2, Unzueta 1). Total fouls — LL 7; W 10.

