The Waterloo boys basketball team fell behind 27 points at halftime and never recovered, losing a Capitol Conference crossover 67-34 to visiting Lakeside Lutheran Jan. 5.
Jackson Christenson led the Pirates with 10 points, while Brody Tschanz added eight including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Warriors’ Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 14.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67, WATERLOO 34
Lakeside 42 25 — 67
Waterloo 15 19 — 34
Lakeside (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 0-0 5, Veers 5 0-0 11, Guzman 2 0-0 5, Miller 2 2-2 6, Yahnke 1 0-2 2, Vater 2 0-1 4, Olszewski 2 0-0 4, Main 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 5 4-4 14, Lauber 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 1 1-1 3, O’Donnell 3 0-0 6. Totals — 28 7-10 67.
Waterloo — Hager 2 2-2 6, Unzueta 1 0-0 3, Tschanz 3 0-0 8, Wolff 1 1-2 3, Christenson 5 0-0 10, Ritter 1 0-0 2, Setz 1 0-0 2. Totals — 14 3-4 34.
3-point goals — LL 4 (Uttech 1, Veers 1, Guzman 1, Lauber 1); W 3 (Tschanz 2, Unzueta 1). Total fouls — LL 7; W 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.