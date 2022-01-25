A Waterloo-based author has written her way to publishing a second book.
Carrie Schonhoff’s “The End of the Beginning,” was released in late 2021. Schonhoff’s first book, in 2019, was “The Liminal Space: A Collection of Poems.”
She said she wrote “The Liminal Space” at a time “of great transition after her husband, Dave, passed away in 2012. They had two children together.
“This next book is kind of the next stage of that. It’s (about how) I’ve gone through something and I’m ready for a new beginning,” Schonoff said.
“Overnight I became a single mom,” Schonhoff continued. “It is just dealing with that: grief, hope (and) change.”
In “The End of the Beginning” is a poem entitled “This is What Grief Looks Like,” in which Schonhoff references waking up crying and eventually reciting The Lord’s Prayer.
The poems also detail her life living in the Waterloo area, including on the 26 acres she and Dave bought in 2000 just outside of the city. She also owns a home on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
“We used to have horses and things like that,” Schonhoff said. “There are poems that integrate the country and things that happen in a small town, and there are things that happen at home and at the ocean, so those themes will come through.”
“I always wanted to live by the ocean, and it has been a great place to make memories with my kids. Butt I wanted them to stay here to grow up because this is where they’ve been, and my parents are in Cedarburg,” Schonhoff added.
A poem in the new book called “We Could Be Anywhere” references a trip to the Outer Banks and an encounter with a friendly seagull they named Fred. Schonhoff and her family fed him cookie pieces and stale bread, and when they left Fred squawked, “Goodbye,” according to the poem. Then, after Dave’s death, they returned to the same beach and found a seagull that squawked “Hello.”
Schonoff, in the poem, referenced not “having the heart” to tell her daughter it was impossible the same bird could greet them twice. “But then again, he could be anywhere,” she said.
Others poems are about specific Waterloo area landmarks and residents in general.
“In one of the poems I talk about the carousel and the park. Then I talk about the water tower in Waterloo,” Schonhoff said. “When my husband passed, people were real generous with meals, so I talk a little about getting meals from other people (and) their families.
“There are things about animals that come through – different types of animals that you normally don’t see in the city,” she added.
Schonhoff said there isn’t a particular style to her poetry;it’s more freeform, which readers may find easier to connect with.
“They’re easy to read and relate to. It’s not cryptic. It’s not over-challenging to understand,” Schonoff said. “My poems are relatable for men, women and younger people. It’s really been great to see that it crosses over to different generations and types of people.”
She thanked the Waterloo community for being “really supportive of my family and my poetic journey.”
Schonoff is starting a book tour across the U.S. and possibly Europe.
She has upcoming book signings scheduled in Cedarburg, Greendale and at the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Schonhoff has a website, liminalartistry.com, on which tour dates are listed Both books are also available there via a link to Amazon.com.