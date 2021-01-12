The rough stretch for the Waterloo boys basketball team continues as the Pirates dropped all of their games last week, resulting in an eight-game losing streak.
Lakeside Lutheran 67
Waterloo 34
Waterloo fell behind 27 points at halftime and never recovered, losing a Capitol Conference crossover to visiting Lakeside Lutheran Jan. 5.
Jake Christenson led the Pirates with 10 points, while Brody Tschanz added eight including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Warriors’ Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 14.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67, WATERLOO 34
Lakeside 42 25 — 67
Waterloo 15 19 — 34
Lakeside (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 0-0 5, Veers 5 0-0 11, Guzman 2 0-0 5, Miller 2 2-2 6, Yahnke 1 0-2 2, Vater 2 0-1 4, Olszewski 2 0-0 4, Main 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 5 4-4 14, Lauber 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 1 1-1 3, O’Donnell 3 0-0 6. Totals — 28 7-10 67.
Waterloo — Hager 2 2-2 6, Unzueta 1 0-0 3, Tschanz 3 0-0 8, Wolff 1 1-2 3, Christenson 5 0-0 10, Ritter 1 0-0 2, Setz 1 0-0 2. Totals — 14 3-4 34.
3-point goals — LL 4 (Uttech 1, Veers 1, Guzman 1, Lauber 1); W 3 (Tschanz 2, Unzueta 1). Total fouls — LL 7; W 10.
Fall River 68
Waterloo 59
The Pirates couldn’t stop Fall River’s Clay Blevins as his 28-point night led the visiting Pirates to an 11-point victory Jan. 9 at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
Blevins made 10-of-14 shots from the field and added 10 rebounds.
Caleb Hager paced Waterloo with 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Wolf chipped in 13 while pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.
FALL RIVER 68, WATERLOO 59
Fall River 29 39 — 68
Waterloo 25 34 — 59
Fall River (fg ft-fta pts) — Osterhaus 3 0-0 9, Rauls 4 5-5 16, Blevins 10 5-7 28, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Vieth 2 2-3 9, Schultz-Wiersma 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 12-15 68.
Waterloo — Hager 7 2-2 19, Huebner 1 2-2 4, Tschanz 3 2-2 9, Wolff 5 3-6 13, Christenson 3 0-0 7, Ritter 1 0-2 2, Wollin 1 0-0 2, Ring 1 0-0 3. Totals — .
3-point goals — FR 4 (Osterhaus 1, Rauls 1, Blevins 1, Vieth 1); W 6 (Hager 3, Tschanz 1, Christenson 1, Ring 1). Total fouls — FR 13; W 18. Fouled out — Nelson; Wolff.
Rio 48
Waterloo 42
Waterloo let a halftime lead get away in a 48-42 non-conference loss to visiting Rio Monday night at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
The Pirates (1-9) led 24-22 at the break but saw the Vikings (6-5) outscore them 26-18 over the final 18 minutes to earn the win. The loss was Waterloo’s eighth straight.
Wolff led Waterloo with 10 points while Huebner added nine points, all coming from 3-point range. Christenson chipped in six.
RIO 48, WATERLOO 42
Rio 22 26 — 48
Waterloo 24 18 — 42
Rio (fg ft-fta pts) — Rowe 6 9-14 22, Grams 1 2-2 4, Bartelt 2 0-0 4, Prochnow 1 1-2 3, Pierson-Schneider 5 1-2 15. Totals — 15 13-20 48.
Waterloo — Hager 2 0-0 5, Huebner 3 0-0 9, Unzuela 1 0-2 2, Tschanz 1 0-0 3, Wolff 3 4-4 10, Christenson 3 0-0 6, Ritter 2 0-0 4 Wollin 1 0-0 3. Totals — 16 4-6 42.
3-point goals — R 5 (Pierson-Schneider 4, Rowe 1); W 6 (Huebner 3, Tschanz 1, Hager 1, Wollin 1). Total fouls — R 6; W 14. Fouled out — Tschanz.
Up Next
Waterloo plays at New Glarus tonight, before hosting Belleville Monday and Cambridge Tuesday. All three Capitol South games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.