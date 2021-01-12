IAN RITTER
Buy Now

Waterloo junior Ian Ritter swings around a Rio defending during Monday's non-conference game.

 Sadye Ring

The rough stretch for the Waterloo boys basketball team continues as the Pirates dropped all of their games last week, resulting in an eight-game losing streak.

Lakeside Lutheran 67

Waterloo 34

Waterloo fell behind 27 points at halftime and never recovered, losing a Capitol Conference crossover to visiting Lakeside Lutheran Jan. 5.

Jake Christenson led the Pirates with 10 points, while Brody Tschanz added eight including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Warriors’ Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 14.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67, WATERLOO 34

Lakeside 42 25 — 67

Waterloo 15 19 — 34

Lakeside (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 0-0 5, Veers 5 0-0 11, Guzman 2 0-0 5, Miller 2 2-2 6, Yahnke 1 0-2 2, Vater 2 0-1 4, Olszewski 2 0-0 4, Main 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 5 4-4 14, Lauber 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 1 1-1 3, O’Donnell 3 0-0 6. Totals — 28 7-10 67.

Waterloo — Hager 2 2-2 6, Unzueta 1 0-0 3, Tschanz 3 0-0 8, Wolff 1 1-2 3, Christenson 5 0-0 10, Ritter 1 0-0 2, Setz 1 0-0 2. Totals — 14 3-4 34.

3-point goals — LL 4 (Uttech 1, Veers 1, Guzman 1, Lauber 1); W 3 (Tschanz 2, Unzueta 1). Total fouls — LL 7; W 10.

Fall River 68

Waterloo 59

The Pirates couldn’t stop Fall River’s Clay Blevins as his 28-point night led the visiting Pirates to an 11-point victory Jan. 9 at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

Blevins made 10-of-14 shots from the field and added 10 rebounds.

Caleb Hager paced Waterloo with 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Wolf chipped in 13 while pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.

FALL RIVER 68, WATERLOO 59

Fall River 29 39 — 68

Waterloo 25 34 — 59

Fall River (fg ft-fta pts) — Osterhaus 3 0-0 9, Rauls 4 5-5 16, Blevins 10 5-7 28, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Vieth 2 2-3 9, Schultz-Wiersma 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 12-15 68.

Waterloo — Hager 7 2-2 19, Huebner 1 2-2 4, Tschanz 3 2-2 9, Wolff 5 3-6 13, Christenson 3 0-0 7, Ritter 1 0-2 2, Wollin 1 0-0 2, Ring 1 0-0 3. Totals — .

3-point goals — FR 4 (Osterhaus 1, Rauls 1, Blevins 1, Vieth 1); W 6 (Hager 3, Tschanz 1, Christenson 1, Ring 1). Total fouls — FR 13; W 18. Fouled out — Nelson; Wolff.

Rio 48

Waterloo 42

Waterloo let a halftime lead get away in a 48-42 non-conference loss to visiting Rio Monday night at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (1-9) led 24-22 at the break but saw the Vikings (6-5) outscore them 26-18 over the final 18 minutes to earn the win. The loss was Waterloo’s eighth straight.

Wolff led Waterloo with 10 points while Huebner added nine points, all coming from 3-point range. Christenson chipped in six.

RIO 48, WATERLOO 42

Rio 22 26 — 48

Waterloo 24 18 — 42

Rio (fg ft-fta pts) — Rowe 6 9-14 22, Grams 1 2-2 4, Bartelt 2 0-0 4, Prochnow 1 1-2 3, Pierson-Schneider 5 1-2 15. Totals — 15 13-20 48.

Waterloo — Hager 2 0-0 5, Huebner 3 0-0 9, Unzuela 1 0-2 2, Tschanz 1 0-0 3, Wolff 3 4-4 10, Christenson 3 0-0 6, Ritter 2 0-0 4 Wollin 1 0-0 3. Totals — 16 4-6 42.

3-point goals — R 5 (Pierson-Schneider 4, Rowe 1); W 6 (Huebner 3, Tschanz 1, Hager 1, Wollin 1). Total fouls — R 6; W 14. Fouled out — Tschanz.

Up Next

Waterloo plays at New Glarus tonight, before hosting Belleville Monday and Cambridge Tuesday. All three Capitol South games begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments