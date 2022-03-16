The Marshall girls basketball team had an impressive second half of its 2021-22 season. After a rocky start, the Cardinals went on a tear to win nine of their final 11 games to finish the season with a 13-11 record. This also led to a 6-4 record in the Capitol - South conference, just a game behind the 3-way tie for first between Cambridge, Belleville, and New Glarus.
With the strong performance this season came some postseason honors. Four Marshall players were honored with all-conference recognition. Let's see who made the cut.
1st Team: Allie Rateike, junior, guard
Rateike led the Cardinals in scoring this season, averaging 13.8 points per game. After finding her footing in the first half of the year, Rateike exploded once the calendar flipped to 2022.
She scored 20 points on six separate occasions, including back-to-back performances of 28 and 23 points against Belleville and New Glarus, respectfully, in the middle of February.
Her highest scoring output came in Marshall's heartbreaking loss in the regional final against Pardeeville, where she put up a career-high 29 points.
Far more than just a scorer, Rateike was also a major contributor on the defensive side of the ball. Her quick feet and predictive abilities made her reliable for several tipped passes and other important plays on any given night.
2nd team: Abby Ward, senior, guard
Marshall's lone senior on the roster this season, Ward was the unquestioned leader of the Cardinals. She's committed to NAIA Iowa Wesleyan to continue her playing career next season, and her abilities from beyond the 3-point line are a big reason why.
Ward had several games this season where she proved she was one of the deadliest hot hands in the area. She hit five triples in the season opener against Randolph, seven against Columbus, five against Deerfield, six versus Waterloo, and an astounding eight at Rio. She hit by far the most 3-pointers of any Cardinal this season with 76.
She isn't just a sharpshooter, either. Ward was also a capable ballhandler and often sparked fast-break scoring opportunities with her heads-up style of play. Her long arms were a major plus on the defensive end of the court as well.
Honorable Mention: Wynn Held, sophomore, guard
Held is about as pure of a point guard as they come. Springy and able to diagnose the defense quickly, trying to get in front of Held with the ball in her hands is a fool's errand.
She averaged four assists per game this year to go along with her 7.2 scoring average. She also averaged 2.4 steals per game, demonstrating that her quick processing skills extended to the defensive side of the ball as well.
With two years remaining as a Cardinal, her comfortability with the ball in her hands will be a major contribution the Marshall's future success.
Honorable Mention: Halle Weisensel, junior, guard
Weisensel truly did it all for the Cardinals this season. Her final stat sheet was impressively balanced, averaging nine points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.
Offensively, Weisensel had an arsenal of weapons to attack with. She's a capable shooter, finishing second on the team with 32 made 3-pointers this season. Her speed also makes her a dangerous slasher. Perhaps the best aspect of her game is the fast break, where she often made the right pass or hustled to the right spot for an easy bucket.
That hustle translates to the defensive side of the ball as well. Weisensel has incredibly fast feet which makes driving on her an issue. Mixed with a high basketball IQ, she gives opponents nightmares.
With only Ward departing from the team this offseason, Marshall is primed to run it back and vie for another Capitol - South championship next winter.
--
Capitol - South girls basketball all-conference teams
1st Team-
Lindsey Schadewalt, sophomore, New Glarus
Callie Smith, senior, Belleville
Ava Foley, senior, Belleville
Mayah Holzhueter, senior, Cambridge
Allie Rateike, junior, Marshall
2nd Team-
Mickey Stampfl, senior, Belleville
Saveea Freeland, sophomore, Cambridge
Brooke Stenklyft, freshman, Cambridge
Alex Atwell, junior, New Glarus
Abby Ward, senior, Marshall
Honorable Mention-
Elle Lancaster, freshman, New Glarus
Peyton Yaun, senior, New GLarus
Wynn Held, sophomore, Marshall
Halle Weisensel, junior, Marshall
Brenna Huebner, sophomore, Waterloo
Kylee Doherty, senior, Wisconsin Heights