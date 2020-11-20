Week of 11-16-20
Monday Night
High Team Series: Forever Young 1912. High Team Game: Forever Young 686. Individuals: Sara Kaukl 592 (213), Keith Pocock 585 (217-200), David Edwards 524, Laurie Frey 519, Bonnie Murphy 513 (225), Richard Weihert 506.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 2277.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 822.
Individuals: Stenberg 693 (215-278-200), Kolton Jurss 612 (208-213), Ken Oppermann 515.
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Diamonds 1906.
High Team Game: Diamonds 682.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 596 (204-225), Steve Keeley 496.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Topel’s 2372.
High Team Game: Topel’s 817.
Individuals: Jarrett Kuhl 635 (257-201), David Edwards 630 (207-203-220), Chris Hensler 588 (222), Andy Kuhl 581 (239), Eric Haley 574 (225), Jon Maves 568 (222-205), Tim Yelk 564, Brandon Schmidt 558(212), Kevin Kail 545, Nicki Edwards 537 (204), Tony Reinhold 522 (215), Davin Gander 508 (203), Matt Robertson 506, Jonathan Schoemann 503.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: Team 5 1617.
High Team Game: Team 5 567.
Individuals: Ben Monday 589 (219), Chris Hensler 572 (204),Corinne Novak 517 (221).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.