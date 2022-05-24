The Waterloo softball team has developed a taste for winning this season. The Pirates went won an impressive 14 of their 16 regular season games this year, including 11 straight to end the season and finish as the undefeated Capitol - South conference champions.
Waterloo put a stamp on the end of the regular season with a resounding 13-1 destruction of Westfield on Tuesday, May 17. Now, the Pirates will look to parlay their regular season dominance into the WIAA state tournament.
Despite an impressive resume, Waterloo was deemed as only a No. 3 seed in Sectional 4 of Division 4. Deerfield earned the top seed, a school Waterloo beat 16-10 back in early May.
The seeding pits No. 3 Waterloo against No. 6 seed Randolph in the regional semifinal at Waterloo Fireman's Park on Tuesday, May 24.
The Pirates and Rockets have some recent history that trends in Waterloo's favor. The two squads met on Saturday, May 14 in a triangular with Dodgeland. The Pirates scored a nice 12-4 victory.
Outside of the head-to-head matchup, there are some common opponents to examine as well. Both Waterloo and Randolph beat host Dodgeland in that Saturday triangular. Waterloo won 11-0 and Randolph won 16-2.
Randolph's sole other Capitol - South opponent in the regular season was Cambridge in early May. Cambridge walked away with a 9-3 win over the Rockets, but the Bluejays were never a match for the Pirates this season. Waterloo swept the 2-game season series, winning the first matchup 11-4 and the second 3-1.
The Pirates and Rockets will battle for the right to advance to the regional championship. There, they'll meet the winner of No. 2 seed Horicon and No. 7 seed Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic.