The Cambridge/Marshall co-op wrestling team participated for the first time at home this season taking on Fort Atkinson in a non-conference dual on Dec. 11.

“I saw great improvement in our intensity from last week at Richland Center. We used more technique but have to work on cleaning up a lot of finer points,” said Marshall coach Doug Springer.

Despite winning five matches, the co-op team fell to the visiting Blackhawks, 34-30.

Earning all five victories were wrestlers from Marshall. The first win of the night came at 285 as Mitchell Gomez pinned Gio Niguel in a mere 38 seconds.

“Mitchell Gomez is picking up where he left off last year. He is dominating his matches using his best stuff,” said Springer.

Following a double forfeit at 106, Marshall’s Tucker Cobb pinned Fort’s Noah Horwath in 2:37 at 113, before the Cardinals’ 120-pounder Kody Finke stuck Robert Wildenauer in 3:45.

“Tucker Cobb was aggressive the entire match, did a great job fighting off his opponents attacks and took advantage of opportunities he made for himself. Kody Finke did a great job getting into his best moves to gain control in his first match,” Springer said.

The final two wins of the night for C/M were sub-minute pins. At 138, Drew Johnson pinned Louden Goutcher in :41, before Cole McIlroy pinned the Blackhawks’ Marty Guttenberg in :57.

“Drew Johnson wrestled his plan staying on an aggressive attack the entire match. Never letting his opponent get anything going. Cole McIlroy is doing a great job adjusting and improving every aspect of his wrestling and got two pins,” said Springer.

Cambridge/Marshall forfeited at 152, 170, 182 and 195.

Up Next

Cambridge/Marshall will compete again Saturday against Lakeside Lutheran. The Capitol Conference dual starts at 9 a.m. in Lake Mills.

FORT ATKINSON 34

CAMBRIDGE/MARSHALL 30

106 — Double forfeit.

113 — Cobb, CM, pinned Horwath, FA, 2:37.

120 — Finke, CM, pinned Wildenauer, FA, 3:45.

126 — Double forfeit.

132 — Double forfeit.

138 — Johnson, CM, pinned Goutcher, FA, :41.

145 — McIlroy, CM, pinned Guttenburg, FA, :57.

152 — Valadez, FA, won by forfeit.

*160 — Acosta, FA, pinned Downing, CM, :42.

170 — Sciame, FA, won by forfeit.

182 — Torres, FA, won by forfeit.

195 — Samuel, FA, won by forfeit.

220 — Burhas, FA, won by maj. dec. over Sperle, CM, 15-5.

285 — Gomez, CM, pinned Miguel, FA, :38.

*starting weight

Load comments