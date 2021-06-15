JEFFERSON — Marshall’s boys track and field team advanced from regional competition in eight events, while senior Mya Andrews made it through in three girls events at the Division 2 Jefferson regional on Monday.
Junior Canon Siedschlag placed second in the boys 400 meter dash in 51.91 seconds. Freshman Jaxon Hornby also took second in the 1,600 in 4:54.15.
Three juniors qualified in the pole vault. Josh Eggers was second after clearing 10 feet, 3 inches. Kasey Finke was third (10-0). Jack Hellenbrand took fourth (9-6).
Junior Craig Ward took fourth in the high jump (5-10).
The 400 relay team of senior Jackson Omeja, Hellenbrand, junior Bryce Frank and Siedschlag placed fourth in 47.41. The 800 relay team of sophomore Peyton Nolden, Hellenbrand, Omeja and Frank took fourth in 1:37.57.
Andrews won the girls 100 hurdles in 16 seconds flat and the 300 hurdles in 46.68. She placed second in the high jump (5-2).
Team scores — boys: Jefferson 138; Lakeside Lutheran 134; Lake Mills 122; Watertown Luther Prep 76; Marshall 66; Whitewater 50; Columbus 46; Lake Country Lutheran 29; St. John’s NW Military Academy 6.
Team scores — girls: Lakeside Lutheran 118; Lake Mills 109; Jefferson 99; Columbus 87.5; Whitewater 80.5; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 73; Watertown Luther Prep 62; Marshall 43.