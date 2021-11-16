The Waterloo boys basketball program would love to put the 2020-21 season far in the rearview mirror. The Pirates finished with a 3-19 record in the regular season. Only one of those wins came in the Capitol - South conference as they finished 1-9. A small bright spot was a regional win against Horicon before being bounced by Randolph in the next round, leaving the Pirates with a final record of 4-20.
This year, Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe is hoping his returning seniors help establish some consistency in the program.
"We have six or seven senior on the roster this year," Deppe said. "Bringing a little bit of experience back, they will hopefully help bring some of these guys that are playing varsity for the first time along."
The top returner for the Pirates is senior guard Eugene Wolff. Voted second team All-Conference as a junior, Wolff is a 3-time letterwinner and two-year starter for the Pirates. Last year, he was the sole Waterloo player to average double-digit points (12) while also leading the team in average rebounds with 6 and steals with 1.6.
Wolff was not much of a shooting threat last year, making just 10 of his 47 attempts, but Deppe said he's noticed improvement from the offseason.
"He’ll have to be relied on quite a bit to help us out this year," Deppe said. "We’ll ride him this year, hopefully get him up to first team (All-conference) and hopefully bring a few guys up with him."
Another senior, Anotnio Unzuela, will be another steadying hand for the Pirates this season. He's logged time for Waterloo for much of his career as a Pirate and looks to take a major step forward in the stat sheet this season.
Perhaps the most promising returning young player for the Pirates is sophomore Benny Marshall. Last year, he was brought up from the junior varsity ranks about midseason. He proved quickly that that was a wise decision. In limited time, he averaged five points and three rebounds per game. Deppe thinks he could be a major contributor this year.
Another underclassman from last season expected to take a step forward is junior Cooper Setz. Setz had a breakout season on the football field, earning second team All-Conference honors as a cornerback. Deppe is hoping for a similar breakout on the hardwood for the 5'9" guard.
One thing that the Pirates can promise for the season is unpredictability.
"It’s a unique year," Deppe said. "Our starting five will change week to week. Our look will depend on what our matchup looks like. I expect our guys to always be ready and help out, even if it’s not with a starting role."
That unorthodox approach may just snag the Pirates a few more wins than last season. An ever-changing lineup is impossible to predict and difficult to contain, especially with teams like Waterloo with a variance of skills and abilities on the roster.
But, the Capitol - South is a very good conference. Teams like Marshall and New Glarus are imposing forces. But, hopes are high to put together a better season than last year.
"We want to keep it competitive with the top of the conference," Deppe said. "There are some really good teams in this conference with some really good players. We know we can compete."
The Pirates will compete by running hard and often. Even by the conference's standards, Waterloo is undersized. When all is said and done, there may not be a player on the roster that's taller than 6'2". In years prior, Waterloo typically slowed the pace down and worked out of a halfcourt look. With an abundance of speed and ballhandling this year, though, Deppe is willing to throw a changeup.
"I think we’ll try to push the tempo this year," Deppe said. "It's a great way to try to create more scoring opportunities. With our history of a slower pace, though, we can rely on that if we need to."
Waterloo has its first shot at testing out that new tempo Tuesday, Nov. 23 when the Pirates will host Markesan for their season opener. Three days later, the Pirates have a huge challenge in traveling to Division 2 Beaver Dam.