The 2022 WIAA wrestling state tournament kicked off on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Waterloo wrestling team made the trip down to Mineral Point High School and sent three of its wrestlers on to the next round. Let's see what Pirates will be moving on.
Jacob Soter, junior, 152 lbs.
Junior Jacob Soter entered the regional as the top seed in the 152 lbs. weight class and proved his worth. He rattled off back-to-back wins to claim the regional crown.
After a bye in the first round, Soter started his day with a first-period pin, getting the best of Deerfield's Hunter Milanowski in 1:33. This win bumped him to the championship match against Mineral Point's Hayden Bakken.
This one would go the distance, but Soter came out on top. Soter utilized a takedown in the first period and a reversal in the second to secure a 4-2 decision win and claim the regional championship.
Ryan Sturgill, sophomore, 138 lbs.
Sophomore Ryan Sturgill took home a 2nd place finish in the 138 lbs. weight class to secure his place in the next round of the tournament. He kicked off his day with a nice win in the first round. He pinned Pecatonica/Argyle's Sammy Nelson at the 4:53 mark in a match which he once trailed 6-2 in.
Sturgill was in for another long one in the semifinals against Parkview/Albany's Camron Duncan. Duncan was the higher seed, but Sturgill earned the higher score. Two takedowns in the first period buoyed Sturgill's score and helped him secure a 5-3 decision win to advance to the championship match.
There, he met top-seeded Tarrin Riley of Mineral Point. Riley entered as the No. 2 ranked athlete in the weight class and proved he was worthy of the hype, pinning Sturgill in 1:13. The loss automatically gave 2nd place to Sturgill as the 2nd place match would have been a rematch with Duncan. Sturgill was declared the winner in a no decision and moved on to the next round.
"Ryan had a great performance on Saturday," Waterloo head coach Thurston Schuster said. "We've talked about understanding the situation and the score and it showed. This weight class had probably the most depth in the whole tournament. Ryan has been gritty all year and is a kid that never gives up, no matter what the score is."
Ian Spoke, sophomore, 195 lbs.
Sophomore Ian Spoke claimed the 2nd place spot in the 195 lbs. weight class to advance to sectionals.
He started the day against Mineral Point's Will Schute. Spoke fell behind, 4-0, before landing a clutch pin at the 4:36 mark for a come-from-behind win. The next round pitted Spoke against the top seed in the weight class, Marshall's Grant Chadwick. Spoke nabbed a point off Chadwick in the first period before getting pinned at the 3:04 mark.
Spoke continued to battle. Now fighting for a spot in the 2nd place match, he battled to an 11-5 decision win over Parkview/Albany's Jordan Landen to stay alive. The win put Spoke into a 2nd place matchup with Cambridge's Gunnar Sperle. Spoke got to work, securing a pin at the 2:45 mark to claim 2nd place and advance to sectionals.
Honorable mention
Waterloo sophomore Trevor Firari had a tremendous regular season for the Pirates. He was fresh off of a Capitol Conference championship at the 170 lbs. weight class and toted a healthy record of 36-5. Ranked as the No. 12 wrestler in the 160 lbs. weight class in Division 3, he was primed to make another run to the state tournament, much like he did as a freshman.
Unfortunately, Firari was injured during practice in the week leading up to regionals. Keeping in mind how bright of a future the sophomore has, the coaching staff opted to shut him down for the remainder of the season. Despite it being cut short, Firari deserves his flowers for what turned out to be a dominant and impressive season.
Soter, Sturgill, and Spoke will take their talents to Westby High School on Saturday, Feb. 19 to compete in sectionals.