The final event for the 18-hole golfers of the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization on Sept. 29, was Even Holes. Players took their even holes and subtracted half of their handicap. Joyce Gehler captured Flight 1 and Dana Norville, Flight 2. Two birdies were sunk by Joyce Gehler and Wendy Lehr on # 8. There were 3 sunken approaches, Cindy Hartman on #9, Dana Norville on #10 and Betty Reay on #13. The blind bogey was split between Wendy Lehr, Betty Reay and Sue Repyak.
The 9-hole golfers also finished their season with Sue O’Hara taking Flight 1 including low putts. In Flight 2, Marg Stach was the winner also taking low putts. Julie Clark took Flight 3 and split first place low putts with Mary Heynis. There were 3 sunken approaches in the 9-hole group by Janice Hoiby and Sue O’Hara on #13 and Jackie Slinde on #18. There were no birdies and the blind bogey was taken by Janice Hoiby.
Session II for online bridge started this week and will end in November. The top two teams included Carol Schneider and Carole Wollin. Virginia Newcomb and Lynette Smith were close behind.
