WATERLOO — Megan Yonkovich singled home Aubrey Palubicki in the top of the eighth inning to lift Onalaska Luther to a 7-6 victory over Waterloo’s softball team in a Division 4 regional final on Wednesday.
Brenna Huebner drove in four runs for Waterloo (11-10), including a two-run homer to left the bottom of the first inning.
Jolene Jordahl was 3-for-5 with four RBIs including a home run for Luther (11-9).
The Pirates forced extra innings with a run in the seventh. Katrina Freund led off with a base hit, and with two outs, Kamden Fitzgerald reached on a dropped third strike to keep Waterloo’s season alive. Freund scored the tying run on a passed ball to send the game to extra innings. Once Luther took the lead in the top of the eighth, the Pirates attempted a rally with a one-out single by Abbie Gier. But Huebner flew out and Sophia Schneider struck out to end it.
Luther advanced to play in the Blair-Taylor sectional on Monday.
ONA. LUTHER 7, WATERLOO 6 (8)
Ona. Luther*210*012*01*—*7*10*5
Waterloo*200*201*10*—*6*10*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — OL: Palubicki (W; 8-10-6-2-7-0); W: Schneider (L; 8-10-7-6-8-6-1).
Leading hitters — OL: Jordahl 3x5 (HR), Werner 2x4 (2B), Yonkovich 2x4; W: Huebner 2x5 (HR), Riege 2x5 (2B), Jaehnke 2x5 (2B), Gier 2x5.