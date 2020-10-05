Bowling
Week of 9-28-20

MONDAY NIGHT

High Team Series: Stubby’s 1718.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 630.

Individuals: Chris Hensler 625 (222-210).

TUESDAY MAUNESHA

High Team Series: Patio Pounders 1928.

High Team Game: Patio Pounders 712.

Individuals: Van Stenberg 524.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

Team High Series: Diamonds 1792.

Team High Game: Diamonds 620.

Individuals: Steve Keeley 493, Jonathan Schoemann 455, Jeanne Ploc 452.

WEDNESDAY BUSINESSMEN

High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2439.

High Team Game: Rhode Electric 872.

Individuals: Hannah Yelk 683 (226-234-223), Andy Kuhl 650 (223-203-224), Richard Weihert 627 (244-208), Shaun Heady 605 (206-208), Keith Pocock 590 (242), Chris Hensler 583 (224), Tom Miller 580 (222), Joe Jazdzewski 568 (206), Davin Gander 568 (204), Eric Haley 542 (203), David Edwards 531, Nicki Edwards 511, Brandon Schmidt 504.

THURSDAY TWILITE

High Team Series: Team 5-1358.

High Team Game: Team 5-502.

Individuals: Sam Hensler 514, Ben Monday 499 (213).

